More than half the city’s ARPA money has been pledged and proposals have long-since outstripped the total amount available as requests continue to roll in.
The city is getting a total of $4.5 million in federal COVID stimulus. Half is already in the general fund and the other half is expected to arrive in August, according to city officials. While none of it has actually been spent yet, city treasurer Mary Markowski said this week that the Board of Aldermen have approved requests that will account for $2.5 million.
By early February, a list of proposals put together by department heads and the mayor’s office totaled almost $7 million, and numerous nonprofits have come forward in the ensuing weeks hoping for a piece of the pie. The most recent was Wonderfeet Kids Museum, which went before the Board of Aldermen Monday to ask for $150,000 to help facilitate their upcoming move to Green Mountain Power’s Energy Innovation Center.
That request was sent to committee. On the same night, the board approved another recent request, voting to give NewStory Center $100,000 to expand their shelter capacity.
“There is obviously going to be less left for some of the in-house things that had been originally identified,” Mayor David Allaire said this week. “On the other hand, I’m not sure at that time, when those discussions were had, it was envisioned there’d be outside requests to the level they have.”
Allaire said he has supported every request that has come to the board from a nonprofit.
“They did a lot of good for the city,” he said. “Whether it’s the Paramount Theatre or the NewStory request, it’s hard to argue with the value they bring the city.”
That said, Allaire said it was time for the city to start “looking inward” at what remains from the original list and prioritizing.
Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges said the ARPA money was still an active topic in the Finance Committee, which he said has a lot of work in front of it. Doenges said he appreciated the way nonprofits had come forward with requests, but the money will run out and he expected one of the discussions in committee would be about setting a deadline for proposals.
“We can’t continue to just give out money for projects,” he said. “I don’t think a cutoff is a bad idea. The problem with setting a date as a cutoff is if something comes up and it’s a great opportunity, we don’t want to miss out,” Doenges said.
The board has pledged $400,000 each to Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) for the “Hub” project at the Opera House, a housing revolving loan fund to be run by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Neighborworks of Western Vermont and a seed money/grant matching fund designed to replace the now-exhausted Zamias fund. The city is also expecting to need in the neighborhood of $400,000 for work at Main Street Park, which Markowski included in her tally.
The Paramount Theatre was pledged $300,000 to expand into the Richardson Building with a multi-use space and conference Center. The new radio system for the fire department — replacing the one installed in 1969 that had completely failed — came in at $197,597. The board voted to set aside $125,000 for a “business plan competition” run by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and $110,000 for upgrades to the aldermanic chambers.
Digitizing records in the city clerk’s office was approved at $80,000, while $30,000 was pledged for a feasibility study on redeveloping the former College of St. Joseph campus and $20,000 has been earmarked to upgrade the city website.
That puts the total spoken for at $2.5 million, leaving the city roughly $2 million. The list of City Hall-generated requests still outstanding exceeds $3.8 million. Markowski said the list, including the approved projects, is smaller than what the board was looking at in early February, with lower priority suggestions like tennis court resurfacing dropped.
“Those kind of got moved off the list,” Markowski said. “As the rules changes, people kind of changed their ask. ... Everybody’s kind of whittled it down a little bit.”
The biggest share of the outstanding requests is $2.5 million in water main replacements suggested by the Department of Public Works — more than the city has left. Commissioner James Rotondo has said he would like to use ARPA funds in concert with what remains of the paving bond for spots where the streets and the pipes below them need to be replaced.
“I don’t think there was ever going to be an expectation we would fund a DPW project in its entirety,” Allaire said. “The requests were too big.”
Some on the board have expressed a hope that the federal infrastructure bill might serve that purpose, leaving the ARPA money for other uses.
“There’s definitely a consideration for city-specific needs, and I know Jim’s got a laundry list,” Doenges said. “If we take care of anything on that list, it’s progress.”
Other proposals include $500,000 for utility work on Center Street, $250,000 for new equipment at the fire department, $150,000 each for work on the Meadow Street playground and upgrading the parking kiosks, $100,000 for IT upgrades and the police department and $60,000 for accessibility improvements at the police station.
“One of my suggestions way up at the beginning was city employee premium pay,” Allaire said. “I don’t think that would rise to the top, but I think it’s something that needs to be considered. ... City employees stepped up in a big way during the pandemic.”
