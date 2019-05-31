This week’s gem discovered while waiting for people to call me back was a map that tells you who your town’s most Wikipedia’ed resident is.
The map — found at pudding.cool/2019/05/people-map/ — defines a resident as someone who was “born in, lived in or connected to a place.” As for what “Wikipedia’ed” means — even if you’re not wondering, dear reader, I know at least one of my editors will ask — that’s when you look somebody or something up on Wikipedia. Kind of like how “Google” became a verb.
Some of the entries for Rutland County were obvious. Of course it was Hannah Teter in Mt. Holly, Stephen A. Douglas in Brandon and the soon-to-be-memorialized in marble Bill W. in Dorset.
Some sent me to Wikipedia to figure out who they were. Apparently the most interesting — to Wikipedia readers, anyway — person from West Rutland was two-term state treasurer Peter J. Hincks. I hope Dan Tyminski’s ego isn’t too easily bruised.
Castleton lays claim to Edwin Drake, who I had never heard of but was apparently the first American to successfully drill for oil. I did recognize Fair Haven’s Erik Barnouw, but only because he wrote one of the journalism textbooks I was assigned in college.
So, assuming you haven’t already gone and looked at the map yourself, you’re probably waiting for me to say who it is for Rutland. For the town, it’s John Deere, which I should have guessed in retrospect. The city’s listing taught me that Staind lead singer Aaron Lewis was born in Rutland.
Whither buprenorphine?
Remember that buprenorphine decriminalization bill that Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, got the Board of Alderman to sign a letter in opposition to?
I figured with the session done I should check on whatever happened to it, and it appears to have died in committee. Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington, chairwoman of the House Human Services Committee, did not get back to me by the time I had to file on Friday.
“I definitely think the letter from the aldermen played a role in that,” said Notte, who added that the bill could still come out of committee in the second half of the biennium. “I think it really struck people that there were no dissidents.”
The bill would have removed criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of the drug, which is used to treat heroin addiction. Notte rallied the Board of Aldermen against it because the local police told him it would be a disaster for the community — though health care professionals I talked to said they would rather have addicts self-medicating in an effort to get better than doing nothing. Notte said he heard from people in the medical community who felt differently.
“I had some people, while they did not wish to go on record, to have their name attached to it, I had people express their concerns to me,” he said.
Calendar
The only entry on the City Hall calendar as of Friday afternoon was the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, and it has the lightest agenda I can remember. The sole two specific items on it are the financing documents for the fire truck and an outside consumption request from Ten Pin Lounge.
