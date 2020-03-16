Rutland City Hall and all recreation department buildings will close to the public for two weeks, starting Tuesday morning, according to Rutland Mayor David Allaire.
"Personnel will be manning all the offices and essential services will be maintained — police, fire, (Department of Public Works) — but City Hall itself will be closed to the public."
Allaire said a list of emergency contact numbers for each department will be made available to the public.
"If there's a land-records search that's time sensitive, they'll be able to do that on a case-by-case basis," Allaire said.
Allaire said it was still to be determined what the closure would mean for public meetings scheduled at City Hall during that time, such as the Development Review Board meeting Wednesday night.
Rutland Town's Facebook page made a similar announcement, saying the town offices would close for two weeks starting Tuesday
"The staff will remain working and if you need a copy of a document, you're asked to call 802-773-2528," the announcement read. "Most documents can be emailed, mailed or you can schedule a pickup time out front of the building with one of our staff members."
