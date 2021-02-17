Rutland has been invited to join a "communications union district" that pledges to put up millions of dollars worth of high-speed internet cables.
Participation is not supposed to cost the city a thing, according to the district's representatives, but the Board of Aldermen want to make sure it's everything it claims to be. The proposal came before the board Tuesday and was referred to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
Otter Creek Communications Union District was established last year by the town of Brandon working with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Amanda O'Connor, a planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, told aldermen Tuesday that the district is working to build a fiber cable network supporting 100 Mbps download speeds — significantly faster than what is largely available in the city now, according to O'Connor.
O'Connor said the available download speeds may have felt like enough in the past, but with many households having children attending school remotely while parents try to work from home, higher speeds have become essential.
O'Connor said communications union districts function like solid waste or fire districts, but they do not receive tax funding and member towns, which can leave at any time, are explicitly not responsible for any debt the district takes on. Neither can they build anything within a municipality without that municipality's approval, she said, hence the invitation for Rutland to join.
The proposal got a prompt and eager endorsement from Alderman Sam Gorruso, who said he was ready to back it that night and volunteered to represent the city at the district's meetings.
"I think it's a great idea, and I think we should jump on board," he said.
Other board members were more reserved, and Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she wanted to hear from the city attorney and public works commissioner about potential implications before supporting anything. O'Connor said a delay while the issue went to committee would not endanger the district's efforts.
Mayor David Allaire expressed a mix of hope and skepticism about the district Wednesday.
"It almost seemed like it was too good to be true, and I had not been briefed on it, so I was a little concerned about that," he said. "Certainly, it seems to be one of the goals we are all working toward."
