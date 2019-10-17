With the state battling opioid manufacturers in the courts, the city has an opportunity to enter the fray.
The Board of Aldermen met with Vermont Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond Thursday for an update on the state’s legal efforts against those it believes contributed to the opioid epidemic and to discuss ways the city could get more involved. The board met as the Committee of the Whole, which is made up of the entire Board of Aldermen but functions under the rules for aldermanic committees, which allow for more freely flowing debate.
Mayor David Allaire said he asked Diamond to speak with the board because, with talk of settlements in the multi-state lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, it seemed the city should see if it wants to become more involved. The board spoke with Diamond for about half an hour in open session and then for about another half-hour behind closed doors before adjourning with no action taken.
Diamond said that accountability for the opioid crisis had been a priority for Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan since his first day in office and that Vermont, along with other states, was actively investigating manufacturers, distributors and some retail chains. He said Vermont brought lawsuits against OxyContin manufacturer Perdue Pharma and two distributors, with more possible lawsuits to follow.
He said the cases rested on a consumer protection claim, arguing that the companies presented their opioids as safe to use for treating long-term chronic pain when there was no evidence supporting those claims.
“Yes, for acute pain, for cancer patients, it might be appropriate,” he said. “Not for garden-variety pain. The risks were too high. ... They used their marketing prowess to put articles in medical journals ... to say this product was safe for these purposes when it was not.”
Other elements to the lawsuits, he said, include a public nuisance claim and charges of negligence in reporting suspicious orders.
Nationally, Diamond said, lawsuits by a number of counties, municipalities and hospitals had been pulled together into a “multi-district litigation” in federal court, but Vermont’s lawsuit was exempt from this consolidation. He said two cases involving counties in Ohio are expected to go to trial next week.
Meanwhile, he said, some municipalities are joining class action lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies. Diamond said the city should look into those efforts, but that the attorney general’s office would not make any recommendations about whether to actually join them.
“Cities such as Rutland have suffered,” he said. “Because there’s a finite amount of money, discussions have not been focused on historic loss ... but how we may take the money that may be available ... and apply it to programs that abate the crisis going forward.”
Alderman Chris Ettori asked if there was anything the city could do to maximize any money it might see from the litigation.
“I’m sure the people at Project VISION could come up with all sorts of projects for that going forward,” he said.
Diamond said that was a subject best discussed in executive session.
