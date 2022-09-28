City officials say they want to hold off on deciding whether to continue the College of St. Joseph redevelopment study until the identity of the campus’ supposed buyer becomes public.
The Community and Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss the future of the study, which the Board of Aldermen funded in April for $30,000.
No action was taken, as committee members said it made sense to put the study on hold until it was revealed who might be behind reports of an imminent sale.
Committee Chair Michael Talbott said he anticipated revisiting the question at another meeting in the near future.
Heritage Family Credit Union, which owns the property, has refused to confirm or deny the rumors of an impending sale that began circulating earlier this month.
The credit union did not respond to an inquiry by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as an expected announcement failed to materialize.
Housing Trust of Rutland County Executive Director Mary Cohen, who has been overseeing the study, reported last week that she had been told Heritage had found a buyer and it expected to sell most of the campus by the end of the year.
Cohen told the Board of Aldermen a study they voted to fund in April was about halfway done and that the board could continue the study, refocus it to the western portion of the campus — which is not part of the prospective sale — or call it off altogether and reclaim the remaining half of the money.
Before the committee meeting this week, Cohen recommended refocusing on the western portion of the campus, which consists of about 40 acres and includes the mansion and carriage house.
“When I think about the main campus ... it’s very complicated,” she said. “There are buildings there that are probably not going to be housing. ... I think building housing on the western campus would be a lot easier.”
Cohen said her main concern about a wait-and-see approach was that the clock is ticking on any American Rescue Plan Act money they might seek for redevelopment.
“In the scheme of things, does three months matter? Maybe not,” she said.
So far, Cohen said, they had gathered information on the type of housing people would like to see on the campus, as well as recreational opportunities. She said she expected a developer could use that feedback to configure the property.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he did not believe pausing for a month or two would have an impact on the study.
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage Family Credit Union, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.” A plan to convert the campus into a senior living facility was announced in 2020 but fell apart late the following year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.