City officials said Monday that while the fire department is projected to overspend several budget lines, they hope to underspend on enough others to roughly break even.
Fire Chief James Larsen and City Attorney Matthew Bloomer offered a presentation on the status of the department’s budget during the regular Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday.
“The first thing that came into play was the lack of qualified part-time firefighters,” Larsen said.
It costs roughly $450 more to have a full-time firefighter cover a shift on overtime than it does to have a part-timer come in, Larsen said, and with several firefighters suffering work-related injuries and one on extended sick leave, the need to cover shifts has been extensive this fiscal year. On top of that, six officers went on medical leave during the fiscal year.
The result was that by Dec. 29, roughly the halfway point in the fiscal year, the department had spent 92 percent of its overtime budget. Bloomer said the budget line is projected to be overspent by roughly $110,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“Somewhere around July we recruited and held a test and we selected seven part-time firefighters,” Larsen said.
The department also trained 14 firefighters to serve as instructors, preparing those part-timers for eventual promotion to full-time status, which most of them have achieved. This created a need for more part-timers, and Larsen said they have 13 applicants.
“Half of those applicants have college degrees, which is a huge increase from what we’ve seen,” he said.
Larsen also created a program to train officers within the department, and had candidates ready to move up as several officers retired through the year.
The turnover has meant the salary line, which was 48 percent spent halfway through the year, is projected to be underspent by about $158,000. Also contributing to that, Larsen said, are several newly promoted lieutenants agreeing to forego part of their salary through the end of the year and the department leaving one deputy chief spot vacant through the end of the year.
Aside from those areas, Bloomer said the department is expected to overspend its budget lines for education incentives, vehicle repairs, work uniforms and building maintenance. Amounts were not provided. Larsen put some of those down to getting caught up on repairs that had been previously neglected.
“The good news is, everything is back up to where it ought to be,” he said.
Bloomer said the department is projected to underspend on overtime for training and special events, equipment maintenance and gasoline.
On top of all that, the city is projecting a total of $250,000 in retirement and resignation payouts.
“None of these are funded in the budget because you can’t really predict when someone is going to retire or resign,” Bloomer said, adding that if it cannot be offset by savings in the overall general fund budget, the city would have to dip into the unassigned fund balance — surplus money the city uses as its cash on hand.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.