A local businessman is hoping Rutlanders can rally to win the city $25,000.
Robert Maguire, owner of Rutland Appliances, has entered Center Street in the Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets Contest, in which people around the country will vote in multiple rounds to choose a downtown to receive a $25,000 grant.
“This entire contest is based solely on votes,” he said. “I’ve been posting on Facebook and Twitter and getting it out there as much as it can.”
Should Rutland win, it wouldn’t be the first time that the city has gotten money out of an online competition. Domino’s Pizza awarded the city $5,000 for road repairs after the pizza chain’s customers voted Rutland’s potholes the worst in Vermont.
Independent We Stand is an organization promoting small, locally owned businesses. Maguire said he learned of the group and the contest through networking at trade shows.
“I was very interested in what they stood for and what they do,” he said.
Maguire’s pitch for Rutland’s downtown lists its assets as restaurants, bookstores, clothing boutiques, the farmers’ market and Paramount Theatre. It notes that the downtown hosts events ranging from the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race to Friday Night Live.
“We were looking for a way to recognize the importance of America’s Main Streets, but especially the small local businesses that let them thrive,” said Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle.
Brunelle said the competition is in the nomination phase, during which online voters narrow the field to 25 candidates to be announced April 29. Voters narrow that list to 10 finalists announced May 26 before selecting a grand prize winner June 10. The competition also offers secondary prizes, like $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment and $500 worth of PPG paint.
“Last year’s winner actually used it to repaint four or five storefronts on their main street,” Brunelle said of the latter prize.
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said he was not aware of the contest, but he liked that a local business had gotten behind it.
“I think it’s great that there are grass-roots initiatives to promote downtown Rutland,” he said. “Center Street is a beautiful street in our downtown. It’s great that people are trying to support it.”
Voting is open at mainstreetcontest.com/profile/164.
