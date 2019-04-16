Due to a water main break that occurred on Granger Street on Tuesday evening, the city of Rutland has issued a boil water advisory to all customers within the area bounded by and including West Street to the north, Spruce Street to the east, Park Street to the south and Campbell Road to the west until further notice. Any other customers outside this area who have experienced reduced pressure, discolored water or air in their lines should also boil water until further notice.
