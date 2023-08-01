The Department of Public Works is conducting a state-mandated survey of lead service connections in the city water system and, as such, is working with a consultant gathering data from its customers. One of the easiest ways for customers to submit that data, Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky said Tuesday, is by taking photos with their phones.
“They came in first to City Hall and the first thing they did was go through all our records and maps,” Protivansky said of contractor MSK Engineers, which is conducting the survey for the city. “They sorted out a lot of the properties that way.”
Connections whose lead status could not be determined that way, Protivansky said, should have received a letter in the mail including a QR code users can scan with their phones and used to submit pictures of their water lines. Water users that don’t submit pictures will get a follow-up communication asking them to schedule a site visit.
Jason Hayden, a field technician for MSK working on the project, said that the crews usually just need to eyeball the pipes to know if they are lead.
“Occasionally, some physical testing will be required,” Hayden said. “Sometimes we’ll clean some dirt off or scrape it a little bit to get an indication, but the majority of the time we can tell by looking at it.”
Protivansky said not many city buildings are expected to have lead connections because they have gone largely unused since the early 1900s.
The survey is part of a statewide effort led by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Protivansky said those who turn out to have lead pipes will be eligible for grant programs to get them replaced.