The Department of Public Works is conducting a state-mandated survey of lead service connections in the city water system and, as such, is working with a consultant gathering data from its customers. One of the easiest ways for customers to submit that data, Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky said Tuesday, is by taking photos with their phones.

“They came in first to City Hall and the first thing they did was go through all our records and maps,” Protivansky said of contractor MSK Engineers, which is conducting the survey for the city. “They sorted out a lot of the properties that way.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0