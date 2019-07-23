A prominent Rutland lawyer has been suspended for a year.
The Professional Responsibility Board issued a decision late last week suspending Sigismund Wysolmerski for “dishonest conduct” and “failing to keep his client reasonably informed.”
Wysolmerski, reached Tuesday, declined to comment.
According to the 35-page decision, dated July 18, the misconduct charges stem from actions involving a client Wysolmerski took on in 2008. The client, identified in the decision by the initials “T.L.,” felt he had been the victim of a predatory mortgage. In 2014, they filed a lawsuit in Rutland civil court against several companies believed to be involved with the mortgage, including West Star Mortgage, Inc.
Upon being served court papers, West Star Mortgage Inc. contacted Wysolmerski saying that they had no records of doing business with T.L. and suggesting that Wysolmerski had confused them with another company, West Star Mortgage Corp. The decision said the company’s corporate counsel followed up with an email requesting an extension of time to answer the complaint so as to investigate further.
Wysolmerski did not respond to the email, according to the decision, and instead amended the lawsuit to name “West Star Mortgage,” rather than “West Star Mortgage Inc.” The decision said Wysolmerski did not explain the change or serve the amended complaint to either of the West Stars. The decision said neither did he respond to a second follow-up email from West Star Inc.
Early in 2017, Wysolmerski sought, and was granted, a default judgement against West Star because the company “failed to appear, plead or otherwise defend within the time prescribed by the Rules.” Despite the amended complaint, the body of the motion continued to refer to “West Star Mortgage Inc.” The motion made no mention of Wysolmerski’s communication with West Star, according to the decision, and he did not send a copy to West Star’s corporate counsel.
“The entry of judgment is a serious judicial action,” the decision read. “Because the court system is charged with doing justice, it necessarily expects a complete and accurate accounting from a party moving for default judgement. Respondent’s failure to disclose the prior communications with corporate counsel harmed the system.”
Later that year, Wysolmerski filed an appeal of a judgment in favor of two of the other companies named in the lawsuit, but then missed a brief-filing deadline, causing the appeal to be dismissed. The decision said Wysolmerski and T.L. had several conversations about the appeal prior to the dismissal and Wysolmerski never said anything about not filing a brief and only told him of the dismissal four days later.
“T.L. contacted the clerk of the Supreme Court and was informed that the appeal had been dismissed because of Respondent’s failure to file a brief prior to deadline,” the decision reads. “T.L. sent an email to Respondent in which he expressed surprise, anger, and disappointment. ... It is unclear whether the appeal had merit or not. Nevertheless, T.L. lose the opportunity to try to convince the Supreme Court that his appeal had merit.”
In early 2018, corporate counsel for the successor corporation of West Star again tried to follow-up with Wysolmerski only to be told he was no longer representing T.L. The corporate counsel then contacted the local court and learned of the decision against West Star.
“He then proceeded to hire local counsel in Vermont to seek relief from judgement,” the decision read.
Wysolmerski was also found to have committed violations by filing affidavits he notarized as being signed by T.L. when they had actually been signed by someone else. The decision notes that T.L. approved of the content of the documents despite not having signed them and does not determine who actually did sign them, but faults Wysolmerski for notarizing a document that was, by his admission, not signed in his presence.
The decision noted that Wysolmerski represented T.L. on a contingency basis and was never paid in connection with the case. The decision also noted that during the time of the appeal, Wysolmerski was serving as caregiver to a dying relative, and counted the stress caused by that as a mitigating factor. The board also noted that Wysolmerski had not acted for personal gain.
After comparing Wysolmerski’s case to several others, the board settled on a one-year suspension — starting from the date of the decision — as the appropriate sanction.
