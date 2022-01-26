City officials are hoping they can lean a little harder on local stores to collect their stray shopping carts.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee unanimously voted Tuesday to send a proposed new ordinance to the Board of Aldermen that would let the city fine stores that their carts clutter up city streets. The proposal would change a previous ordinance passed several years ago to address the issue, which has again come under discussion before the board in recent months.
“It’s some language changes and a little more teeth to it,” said Alderman William Gillam, the committee’s chair. “Part of the ordinance is, they have to go out to their carts and get them back.”
Gillam said the amount of the fines hadn’t been determined, with the committee leaving that to the full board. He said the ordinance requires stores have labels on their carts identifying where they are from and including a phone number that people can call to ask the store to come get them.
On top of that, Gillam said the ordinance creates a mechanism for residents to complain to the building and zoning departments about carts in their neighborhoods.
The fines would come into play if a store fails to come get its carts three times in a 12-month period, Gillam said.
“We want to work with the stores,” Gillam said. “We’re not here to put them out of business. ... If we catch them three times not picking them up, there’s some issue.”
Gillam said the ordinance focuses enforcement efforts from the stores.
“There’s nothing in this to change behavior — taking them in the first place,” he said. “How are we going to enforce that? It was just too much aggravation to enforce it that way.”
Gillam said the board recognizes the carts are being taken by individuals who may lack transportation and need to get their groceries home. With that in mind, he said the city plans to purchase a number of collapsible shopping carts that it will make available to residents for $10 each.
“If we give them away, for free, people would leave them all over, and we’d have the same problem,” he said.
A call to the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association was not immediately returned Wednesday.
