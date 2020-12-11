Mayor David Allaire said the library could, theoretically, become City Hall.
The trustees of the Rutland Free Library announced this week they are working to move the library from its current location at 10 Court St. to the former College of St. Joseph Administration building, which included the college library before it closed last year. The Rutland library will buy the building in a $1.2 million purchase-and-renovation deal.
That leaves the question of what to do with the old library building, which is owned by the city.
"We have thought a lot about what to do with this building (City Hall) over the last few years off and on," Allaire said Friday. "There've been no serious thoughts."
Allaire said City Hall has undergone significant interior renovations — including an insulation project last year he said has brought down energy costs — but has had very little exterior work. The idea of relocating to the library has been floated hypothetically in the past, he said.
"Then you would be left with what to do with this building," Allaire said. "For every action there is a reaction."
The library, at 10 Court St., was built in the late 1850s, according to historian Donald Wickman. Designed by the same person who designed the second Vermont State House, it originally served as a courthouse and post office. The library moved there in 1935.
Allaire pushed back against the notion that the city had neglected the library. It needs a lot of work he said, not because the city had deferred maintenance, but because very large, very old buildings are expensive to maintain.
"That's getting lost in the conversation," he said. "The library building itself is in really good shape. ... It's a very old building. It has a lot of needs."
So what to do with it?
"It would probably take a lot of money, but I could see some really nice condominiums in there," said Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland, whose district includes the library. "Like everything else, empty buildings eventually become available for something. We were all a nervous wreck when College of St. Joseph closed. Look what's happened there."
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he could see it becoming a child care center or an office building for a high-end professional firm that wanted to locate downtown. The idea that he said fired his imagination the most was a small museum or art gallery going into the space.
"You have that lower level that's open and then the Fox Room upstairs with that wonderful high ceiling," he said.
Duffy also said he could picture basing an artist-in-residence program there combining gallery, studio and living space.
"The library was a destination," he said. "That brought people from all over the area. ... I feel like if we could find something like that, that would be ideal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.