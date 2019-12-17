Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday that he has never had a Facebook account under anyone else’s name — or his own, for that matter.
“I think I might have created a MySpace account 15 years ago,” he said. “I think I may have gotten halfway through it and never used it. I have an Instagram. I think I follow five people.”
This week the Burlington Police Department saw the resignation of its police chief and then — hours later — the removal of the acting chief selected to succeed him because of revelations that both chiefs had used pseudonymous social media accounts to interact with the public.
According to published reports, Chief Brandon del Pozo had used a Twitter account under the name “WinkleWatchers” to taunt Charles Winkleman, a prominent online critic of the department, and Deputy Chief Jan Wright had used a Facebook account under the name “Lori Spicer” to engage in discussions about the department.
City officials in Rutland said that while they were not aware of any similar incidents here, city policies are largely silent on such behavior.
Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant noted that the city charter expressly forbids officers from advocating for or against candidates for elected office, but that the language did not appear to cover trolling private citizens. The police department also has a social media policy, adopted in 2011, which forbids use of social media “in a manner which is detrimental to the mission and function of this agency.”
“While employees have the right to use personal/social networking pages or sites, as employees of this agency, they are public servants who are held to a higher standard than the general public,” the policy reads. “Any publication, through any medium which is potentially adverse to the operation, morale, or efficiency of this agency will be deemed a violation of this policy.”
The city as a whole, however, has no social media policy.
“We have, in the past, tried to put one together through the HR committee in redoing the employee handbook, but it has not gotten formal action from the Board of Aldermen,” Mayor David Allaire said. “It is a work in progress.”
Allaire said that even without recent events in Burlington, it would be a good idea to revisit the issue.
Allaire also said that he has never used sock-puppet social media accounts. Fire Chief James Larsen said he makes more use of social media than his counterpart in the police department, but that it’s all been under his own name or on the official department page.
“There’s a number of us who take care of that and operate that, and I’m one of them,” he said. “We just posted a thing on Christmas tree fires.”
Larsen said that social media can be an essential tool for emergency services, noting that rescue crews in New York coordinated several lifesaving efforts through social media during Hurricane Sandy. Similarly, Kilcullen said it was an excellent tool for getting information out.
“What we have some real success with is when we locate pets,” he said. “We put the picture on social media and more often than not we get a response.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.