The late Jessica Ebbighausen will receive a full police officer funeral, Mayor Michael Doenges said Monday.

Doenges announced during a truncated but emotional Police Commission meeting that Ebbighausen’s family had agreed to the service. The meeting was limited to approval of the minutes and public comments, Chair Sean Sargeant said because the entire police department command staff was in an after-action review of the incident in which Ebbighausen was killed Friday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

