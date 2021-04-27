The Recreation Committee voted Tuesday to leave the farmers' market fee for using Depot Park alone for now, but plans to take a closer look at it during the coming year.
The committee voted unanimously to once again charge the market — which is run by two separate organizations sharing space in the park — $500 for the year. The issue was sent to committee at the request of Alderman William Gillam, who emphasized that he did not have anything against the market. Gillam said he wanted to make sure the fee was covering whatever costs the market incurred on the Recreation and Parks Department and the Department of Public Works. Also, he said he didn't want to give the market an unfair competitive advantage over brick-and-mortar downtown businesses.
"I don't think ($500) covers a lot," he said. "These budgets are tight. We're asking the department heads to cut costs."
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said for her department, at least, there wasn't a lot to cover. She said she did not know where the $500 number came from because it predates her tenure in office, and that the fee is not part of her department's revenue. DPW workers get paid overtime to close off and reopen the street for the summer market on Saturdays, but no figure was available on what that amounted to.
"I don't disagree with Alderman Gillam, but I do," Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. "I disagree based on the benefits the farmers' market brings. ... It brings a lot of people to downtown Rutland who spend money elsewhere. ... I don't disagree about recovering costs, but there are things where we don't need to recover, and I think this is one of them."
Davis said she wasn't opposed to further discussion to make sure the farmers' market was not a burden on city departments, but neither did she want the fee to be a burden on the market. She also asked Alderman Thomas DePoy, the committee chairman, if anyone from the market had been notified of the meeting — nobody from the market appeared to have called in. DePoy said he was told by the city clerk's office the market had been notified of the meeting and that he would contact them himself if the committee met on the issue again.
The issue remains in committee, and Peters volunteered to figure out exactly what the market costs her department and DPW.
The meeting was marred by technical difficulties, with what sounded like audio feedback blaring over some of Peters' comments. Peters and DePoy lost audio at different points — Peters had to use the software's chat function to submit comments toward the end.
