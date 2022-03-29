The city is poised to spend $260,000 on retention bonuses in the Rutland City Police Department, and city officials say that won’t even make a dent in the budget because of the department’s staffing shortfall.
The Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen use a portion of the department’s surplus to pay a $10,000 bonus to each of the 26 officers. Chief Brian Kilcullen said he wanted to pay half the bonus up front and half after a year and argued that leaving the second payment out any further would dilute its effect. He said he based the number in part on the $10,000 retention bonuses the Burlington City Council recently approved for its officers.
“I don’t know that there’s a perfect number,” he said. “We’re trying to arrive at a number that will definitely attract people and convince people to stay if they might leave otherwise. ... Is it a panacea? No, but I think it’s sending a strong message.”
The department has been increasingly understaffed for several years, to the point where Mayor David Allaire cut seven positions from the 2022-23 budget and the Board of Aldermen cut an eighth because city officials said it was unrealistic to believe the department could fill those positions in the coming budget year. In the current budget year, the department is funded for 39 officers and Kilcullen said the 13 vacancies leave them with roughly a $1 million surplus.
Nobody opposed the proposal, but Alderman Michael Talbott sounded a note of caution. He said he supported the bonuses, but wanted to hear back from Kilcullen about whether they accomplished anything.
“I say this as a labor supporter and a union officer — there is no evidence retention bonuses work,” Talbott said. “Salary, morale, opportunities for growth — those are all things that retain employees. Bonuses do not.”
Board of Aldermen member Sharon Davis said she was comfortable backing the proposal because it was using money already in the budget and therefore would not put an increased burden on taxpayers. Board member Chris Ettori similarly said he would not back use of ARPA money for such a proposal but supported using money already budgeted for the department.
Ettori also said they need to look hard at recruitment to reduce the burden on the remaining officers. Kilcullen said he has three prospective new officers awaiting slots at the Vermont Police Academy, but they would not be ready to start work until March 2023, well into the next fiscal year.
Kilcullen has said the washout rate for prospective officers is high and that no particular factor seemed to loom larger than the others, but he said Monday that the academy is changing its physical training standards and its written test, both of which had disqualified a number of the city’s candidates in the past.
“Not lowering standards, but identifying the best standards,” Kilcullen said.
Kilcullen also said the growing gaps between state and federal marijuana laws also created recruitment problems.
“It’s still illegal federally,” he said. “If someone’s been using marijuana, they are a drug user, and we can’t give them a gun. We’ve run into that. We had an otherwise great candidate, and we lost them for that reason.”
As of July, first-year patrol officers who have completed their training will make $26.03 an hour at the bottom level of a 15-step pay scale that tops out at $33.02. The least experienced patrol officers in the department are all at step 7, which will pay $28.75 as of July. Attorney Matthew Bloomer said because of the way shifts are structured, officers are paid for 42 hours a week, with two of those hours as overtime.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.