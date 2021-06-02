City officials are looking at developing better rental housing, but need more ideas about how.
The Community and Economic Development Committee held a brief meeting on the subject Wednesday, adjourning after reaching a consensus that they should bring NeighborWorks of Western Vermont into the discussion so they could familiarize themselves with existing programs they might build off.
The meeting opened with a question about what, exactly the committee was supposed to talk about.
“Was there funding we were discussing?” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “I can’t remember all the pieces and the parts.”
The meeting was for a referral on assistance for owner-occupied rental properties requested by Alderman Tom DePoy, who does not serve on the committee and did not attend Wednesday. Alderman Matt Whitcomb said there was a desire to help people who might be interested in buying city-owned properties, but were priced out by the cost of renovations. He said the question was what incentives the city might want to offer.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director Brennan Duffy said rental housing has come up at the last couple of RRA meetings and that the organization is interested in seeing more high-quality rental stock in the city.
“I think we’re in a real tough situation with the rental housing market,” he said. “There’s very little available. What is available is not of the highest quality.”
Duffy said he met that day with the new director of Neighborworks, who spent a month at an Airbnb while trying to find an apartment in the area.
“She worked in housing all her career, and she said she has never seen anything quite like the Rutland market,” he said.
Alderman Michael Talbott, the committee chairman, told a similar tale, saying when he moved to the area, he spend months at Best Western before finding an apartment. Alderman Michael Doenges said people looking at jobs at the hospital have trouble finding suitable apartments, and some wind up taking jobs elsewhere because of it.
There was broad agreement that the city wanted to encourage owner-occupied rentals. Alderman William Gillam said that in his neighborhood, there were “bad operators” who were largely absentee landlords, and then there were owner-occupied properties.
“You can tell the difference between the two,” Gillam said. “If we’re going to do something, we need to change the behavior issues. ... I think if we can get some of those properties to turn over to owner-occupied, you’ll see a change.”
Duffy said there had been talk of some sort of revolving loan fund, but nobody knew where the money would come from. He recommended bringing in leadership from NeighborWorks for further discussion.
“If we decided to do something and set up a program, we’d want to make sure we’re not reinventing the wheel,” he said.
Talbott said he would reach out to NeighborWorks and try to schedule another meeting in the next week or so.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.