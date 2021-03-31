The city is looking at roughly $400,000 for a new firetruck, but possibly not all at once.
The Public Safety Committee voted 4-1 Wednesday to recommend the Board of Aldermen purchase a $404,754 truck from Ferrara Fire Apparatus to replace Engine Three, which was discovered to have a delaminated frame during an inspection last year. When the proposal goes to the full board, City Treasurer Mary Markowski will have several multiyear lease options that will tack onto the overall price, she said, but prevent the city from draining the fire equipment replacement fund while other purchases are looming.
“The more I think about it and see the two alternatives — and I share the concerns about the next one coming up — I don’t think we can go without purchasing the truck,” Mayor David Allaire said.
Fire Chief William Lovett said the truck was 17 years into the projected 25-year lifespan that was used in the department’s replacement schedule — an inconvenient expense with $260,000 worth of air packs and thermal imaging equipment up for replacement and a truck likely to cost in the $1 million range coming due in 2026.
Lovett said the crack in the frame was wide enough to slide his hand in and no repair shop he found wanted to touch it. He said he spoke with a number of departments with trucks that had similar failures. Only one opted to repair he said, and spent $260,000 and still did not have a satisfactory vehicle. Lovett said he contacted several companies seeking prices on a “bare-bones” truck and Ferrara gave him the best price.
Foregoing the firetruck would have implications beyond how the department operates. He said insurance rates in the city are determined in part by how many trucks the department had. Lovett said he could not guess the exact effect it would have.
“Any time we drop a vehicle, we have to have a reappraisal of our assets,” he said.
The dissenting vote came from Alderman Paul Clifford, who early on said he was “apprehensive” about potentially draining the equipment replacement fund and later said that while he supports the fire department, he could not support purchasing the truck at this time.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis countered that she was confident in the city’s ability to manage the fund.
“We have bought a lot of firetrucks over the years and not one of them has gone to a bond,” she said. “We have a track record of being successful. ... I’ve seen this fund recover a million times and I’m not concerned whatsoever.”
