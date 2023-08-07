Lead art A1

A swift water rescue crew evacuates Rutland residents from Clover Street on Friday afternoon.

 Photo by Michael Talbott

Friday wasn’t the first time the Rutland Free Library had to deal with water in the basement, but director Randal Smathers said it was entering in a way he hadn’t seen before.

“We had water coming up through the floor – it looked like a drinking fountain,” he said. “You could have put a pencil in it. It looked like someone had their finger on the button of a drinking fountain.”

