Friday wasn’t the first time the Rutland Free Library had to deal with water in the basement, but director Randal Smathers said it was entering in a way he hadn’t seen before.
“We had water coming up through the floor – it looked like a drinking fountain,” he said. “You could have put a pencil in it. It looked like someone had their finger on the button of a drinking fountain.”
Smathers said staff used two Shop Vacs to move the water out as it was coming in and “fought it to a draw,” staving off what could have been worse damage. Other parts of the city were less lucky, with 15 to 20 people having to evacuate from Clover Street – some in boats deployed by the Rutland City Fire Department.
“There were people able to wade out on their own,” said Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott, who is serving as acting mayor with Michael Doenges out of town on vacation. “I think it was really bad for a concentrated group of people down there.”
The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Rutland High School, and Smathers said the organization would be set up at the library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to talk to people who need assistance.
Early reports that a sinkhole may have formed on Stratton Road appeared overblown – the road was intact once waters subsided – but flooding in the area surprised residents, and has local officials looking at how an area that hasn’t flooded in living memory wound up underwater.
“The engineers are walking that today to figure that out,” Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky said. “I’m assuming it’s just so much rain coming off the hill that Moon Brook couldn’t take it. They’re going to inspect from Combination Pond to the fairgrounds.”
Protivansky said he saw no basis for suspecting the culvert work on Allen Street as a contributing factor. “That pipe that was there before – it was in rough shape,” he said. “If anything, it helped relieve it, being dug up.”
City Engineer James Rotondo said they were investigating all areas, but that it appears excessive water flow in Paint Mine Brook exceeded the capacity of the culvert under Stratton Road, causing it to overtop.
Protivansky said they also are looking at a more specific mystery. “There was a culvert that washed out to that way found on The Maples’ front lawn,” he said. “We need to find where that came from.”
While flooding on Clover Street had almost a been a semi-annual event for some time, Protivansky said it had not happened in a number of years.
“The last five years or so we’ve had an aggressive sewer-cleaning program, and I think it’s helped,” he said. “This was just so much rain so fast that nothing was going to help.”
Talbott said he wants to look at whether there are new mitigation steps the city should be trying. He said he anticipated talking to the Board of Aldermen at the regular meeting Monday about repurposing funds from the city’s business incentive assistance program for flood relief to local businesses.
“We are in the process of reaching out to our downtown businesses, helping to connect them to resources,” Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Tiffany Saltis said. “The city has been proactive about helping as well. ... We definitely saw flooding. There were definitely some pretty heartbreaking videos.”
Several downtown businesses reported difficulties from the flooding but, according to their social media, they were continuing to operate as they repaired and cleaned up.