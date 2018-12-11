Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the city can make $7.6 million in improvements to the sewer system without increasing water bills.
Wennberg said Tuesday he intends to ask the Board of Aldermen to put a $6.8 million bond on the March ballot, which would be added to $800,000 in already-approved state grants for work at the sewer plant and two stormwater projects. He said with various other funding opportunities, the city would have to pay back $4.5 million.
That would work out to about $4 per quarter on the typical family’s water and sewer bill, according to Wennberg. However, he said the payments would begin just as a previous water bond with roughly equal payments is set to expire, so that ratepayers should not see any change.
The single biggest portion of the bond Wennberg outlines was $3 million for work on the digesters at the sewer plant. He said three of the plant’s five digester tanks have been refurbished in recent years, but the remaining two are the oldest of the group. He said the city can get a $1.5 million grant from the state if the bond is approved in March.
The proposal also includes $1.5 million to replace a 20-inch pipe running from the River Street pumping station to the sewer plant. Despite having a 100-year life span, Wennberg said sections of the 50-year-old pipe had deteriorated to where they could fail at any moment, and the remainder of the pipe was not expected to be in much better condition. Loss of the pipe would mean a drop in the plant’s capacity and an increase in combined sewage overflows during heavy storms.
The next two projects are aimed at reducing overflows. For $2,125,000, Wennberg said, the city can extend the Northwest stormwater separation project to Main Street. He said this would have impacts beyond the Northwest neighborhood because it would reduce the amount of stormwater flowing to West Street and backing up into downtown basements.
Another $1 million would fund a stormwater separation project on Meadow Street.
This was the second of two bonds Wennberg is asking to put on the ballot. This first is $3 million for bridge and culvert work around the city.
The Public Works Committee on Tuesday approved the water and sewer budget largely unchanged.
The first major cut of the budget season came in the wastewater treatment budget, which the committee reduced from $2,772,361 to $2,760,361 by paying for the replacement of a mower out of the vehicle replacement fund rather than on the water rate.
The $679,297 water treatment budget, $570,630 water distribution budget, $636,464 water meter budget and $774,381 wastewater collection budget were all approved as presented.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
