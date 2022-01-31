City officials say the new redistricting proposal isn’t everything Rutland wants, but is a vast improvement over the first map to emerge from Montpelier.
The proposal before the House Committee of Government Operations would maintain the borders between the city’s four House districts but attach small pieces of the town to two of them.
“It certainly is more in line with what we’re looking for, to remain four wards,” Mayor David Allaire said Monday. “I would like to see us go back to exactly the way we were, the four city wards and no town participation ... but, overall, it’s certainly much better than what they had in the first iteration.”
With the city losing population again in the 2020 census, the proposal released in October by the legislative reapportionment board left two of the city’s wards intact and created two city-town hybrid districts. A third portion of the town was to be grafted on to Chittenden and a portion of Mendon.
This appeared to please nobody in the city or the town, and Rutland’s Board of Civil Authority responded with a counterproposal moving the boundary between Wards 1 and 4 from Lincoln Avenue to Route 7 north of Vernon Street.
The redistricting process is before House Government Operations, which Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, said soundly rejected the initial redistricting board proposal due to its overall goal of creating single-member districts statewide. He said the committee is instead taking as its starting point a map that was released as a minority report after the redistricting board’s 4-3 vote on what to recommend.
In this proposal, Notte said the portions of the town that would be attached to Wards 3 and 4 are much smaller. Ward 4, he said, would not include all of a development across from the Rutland Country Club that is split between the city and the town. Ward 3, he said, would gain a small residential area behind the Center Rutland fire station.
“Ninety-five percent, if not more, of the population of those districts would be city residents,” he said. “It does not look bad for the city.”
Town Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.
Notte acknowledged that the affected town residents might have their own ideas about how it looked.
“I would prefer it to be all Rutland City and then have the town be its own representative because there are concerns in the city that are not the same concerns as the concerns in the town,” Notte said. Allaire expressed a similar sentiment, saying he was considering testifying to that effect when the House Government Operations Committee holds hearings on the proposal. He also said the number of town residents affected was so small he questioned the necessity of the change.
“There’s a ways to go,” Allaire said. “It’s going to be several weeks.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.