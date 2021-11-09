City officials are looking for ways to avoid cancelling the Halloween Parade next year.
The Recreation Committee breezed through its portion of the budget Tuesday, approving the $2,042,241 for the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department as written and with minimal discussion, before turning its attention to the parade, which was called off because of COVID last year and then delayed before being canceled on account of weather this year.
Chairman Thomas DePoy said that Alderman Sam Gorruso, who requested the committee look at the parade’s cancellation, was unable to attend the meeting but they had discussed the subject.
“The Halloween Parade is something Sam really felt and a lot of people around town feel should be a little more fluid in its schedule,” DePoy said.
DePoy asked Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters if multiple rain dates could be built into next year’s planning.
“We had really nice days before and really nice days after and those two days happened to be awful,” he said.
Peters said she and her staff had done a post-mortem on the parade that day and gone over the various mishaps.
“Prior to the parade, we were missing 10 really big floats — Fabian, skeletons, GE, the hospital,” she said.
Peters said the last time the parade had been delayed, participants had asked that a go or no-go decision be made by 10 a.m., which meant she had to make the calls on the delay relatively early Saturday. When the parade moved to Sunday, she said, many participants backed out because it was Halloween.
“We were missing all our bands due to the weather,” she said. “When I woke up and looked at the forecast, it was not a good day.”
Peters said the rec department had put a lot of work in and did not want to cancel the parade, either.
“Our parade, when we looked at that Sunday morning, was extremely thin ... and it was raining,” she said.
Peters said part of her plan for next year is to ask in advance if participants were willing to continue in the rain. She said a number did not, prompting many reminisces among older city officials present about participating or watching the parade in the rain.
“It’s a different world,” Peters said. “I know people don’t want to hear that.”
Peters said scheduling will have one less challenge next year because Halloween is also on a Monday. She also said she was looking into creating a “weather plan” like the one ski resorts use to determine when to cancel events.
When the parade was canceled, the department shifted gears and quickly put together a “trunk or treat” event at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. Peters said she invited the people who had made floats to come, and some did. Mayor David Allaire said a lot of city employees put in effort to make the event happen, and he was impressed with the result.
“Hopefully we can have a real big event next year and make up for the last couple years,” DePoy said.
