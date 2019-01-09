A proposed new ordinance would require signs in the city to be smaller and dimmer.
The proposal, the result of three years of work, was presented by the Planning Commission to the Community and Economic Development Committee at a joint Wednesday meeting of the two bodies. The city’s Charter and Ordinance Committee will review the ordinance at a later date before making a recommendation to the full Board of Aldermen about whether to adopt it.
The ordinance reduces the largest allowable size of signs in the city, bans internally lighted signs outside downtown and bans signs with electronic messages, among other restrictions. Existing signs would be grandfathered, though a number of circumstances could trigger a requirement that businesses bring their signs into compliance with the newer rules. There is also a provision for nonconforming signs judged to have historic value. The ordinance also divides the city into five districts with different signage rules.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman said the commission researched other sign ordinances, did outreach with the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp., got the city attorney to conduct a legal review and consulted with Greenscreen Graphics. The result, she said, is “reasonable, current and will provide the city with a more dynamic community environment and also reflect our values more.”
City Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, who conducted most of the presentation, said the existing ordinance is vague, difficult to enforce and more permissive than those of other towns. For example, she said, the city allows pole signs to be three times as large as that of the next-biggest allowance — 225 square feet as opposed to 75 in St. Johnsbury — and seven times that of most Vermont sign ordinances.
“We don’t find a lot of signs that reach 225 square feet so there doesn’t seem to be a demand for something that big,” she said.
The ordinance promotes smaller pole signs and ground-based “monument signs.” Kelly said the signs around Goodwill would conform to the proposed ordinance, whereas the sign outside Dollar General would be deemed too large.
Also, she said, there had been numerous comments about signs creating “clutter” in the gateway areas, an effect she demonstrated with pictures of Woodstock Avenue, where they were not only blocking out the scenery, but blocking out each other as well.
“Imagine you’re seeing it for the first time,” she said. “Is it easy to find these businesses?”
Alderman Chris Ettori commented later in the meeting that it absolutely was not.
“I drive Woodstock Avenue every day, and I feel like Best Appliances gets screwed because they’re in between,” he said. “You can’t see what’s in there.”
Kelly said one of the issues the aldermen will need to discuss was whether the city wanted to have zones with different rules for signs and if the zones should be as they were drawn in the proposal, which does not match up with the city’s zoning districts.
The proposal limits signs in shop windows to 25 percent of window area. External illumination of signs would be allowed in all districts, but internally illuminated signs would only be allowed downtown.
“The lit-up signs suggest more of a suburban, out-of-town, Boston or New Jersey-type appearance,” Planning Commissioner Alvin Figiel said. “We just wanted the town to look a little bit more like Vermont.”
Electronic messages on signs would not be allowed at all.
“As a starting point, the Planning Commission said no more of those,” Kelly said. “There was a strong feeling they are more distracting and blighting than not.”
Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey said the committee would attempt to have comments ready for the Planning Commission’s first meeting in February.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.