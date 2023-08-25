City officials said this week they don’t know what to spend Rutland’s share of the opioid settlement money on, but that it will not be a decontamination shower for the fire department.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that the city had received roughly $150,000 to date, with payments of $25,000 a year coming over the next 15 years in one settlement and $5,000 a year for a shorter period in another. The payments are the city’s share of a lawsuit the state entered against pharmaceutical companies over the deceptive marketing of painkillers.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the money came with guidelines saying it had to be spent on education, treatment or prevention efforts — which everyone present agreed precluded using any of it for the decontamination shower Fire Chief William Lovett told the Board of Aldermen on Monday that he hoped to get around $9,000 to build.
Mayor Michael Doenges said he would cover the shower out of the mayor’s contingency fund, which left the committee to figure out what to do with opioid money. Markowski said the guidelines were a bit more complicated than what was stated by Davis.
“I did a good amount of reading on this,” she said. “The key thing, I think, is to develop a transparent, inclusive decision-making process guided by public health leaders with the active engagement of people and families with lived experience, clinicians, as well as other key groups,” Markowski said.
The latter part of her statement was read from a memo issued in March by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. There was broad agreement at the meeting that the board would need help figuring out the best use for the money. Board President Michael Talbott said the board did not know how to spend the money and ought to reach out to experts.
“What are the gaps,” he asked. “Where is there funding that’s desperately needed?”
Doenges offered to reach out to some of the key people in the field and report back their findings. He also said it would fit with the guidelines to use some of the money to hire a consultant to help figure out how to use the rest.
The issue remains in committee.
“We need to focus on something we can actually impact and make a change,” Davis said.