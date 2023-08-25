City officials said this week they don’t know what to spend Rutland’s share of the opioid settlement money on, but that it will not be a decontamination shower for the fire department.

City Treasurer Mary Markowski told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that the city had received roughly $150,000 to date, with payments of $25,000 a year coming over the next 15 years in one settlement and $5,000 a year for a shorter period in another. The payments are the city’s share of a lawsuit the state entered against pharmaceutical companies over the deceptive marketing of painkillers.

