Vandalism at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park isn’t new, according to Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters, and should be cleaned up soon.
Photos circulated online over the weekend showing the memorial to Connor that sits at the entrance to the Meadow Street playground having been extensively tagged with red paint. Peters said on Monday the tagging happened “before the winter.”
“We had it covered,” she said. “I guess over the weekend the wind blew it off. ... We were trying to protect it the best we could. That’s what they told us to do.”
The play structure also was tagged with red and black paint. Peters said the recreation department’s maintenance crew could deal with that themselves and expected to get to it this week, but the memorial would require bringing in a specialized contractor.
The porous nature of marble can make it difficult to remove graffiti. In 2006, when a local youth drew an eyepatch on the Vietnam memorial sculpture in Main Street Park, sculptor Don Ramey had to shave the stone to remove the markings. Ramey said at the time a sealant on the statue kept the ink from sinking in deeper.
Peters said she did not know whether such a sealant was used on the Connor memorial, but they would find out once a contractor looked at it, hopefully later this week.
Peters said a culprit was caught but that she was unable to say any more about the investigation.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the matter was referred to juvenile court.
The paint appeared to be applied to deliberately cross out religious imagery on the stone. Kilcullen said he was not aware of any particular motive behind the vandalism.
“I think it was just a kid being a twit,” he said. “I don’t recall any message behind it.”
The park was officially renamed in honor of Connor after his death in a car crash in 1975.
Connor, who was born in Proctor, was prolific in the Vermont Catholic community and spend most of his career as a clergyman in Rutland County, serving as students pastor at Mount St. Joseph Academy and Castleton State College and then pastor at St. Peter’s Church. He was particularly remembered for overseeing improvements to the church and to Calvary Cemetery.
Connor was killed in a head-on collision that also killed four Addison County teenagers in the other car. He was on his way to Montreal to fly to Rome, the first leg in a planned pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
