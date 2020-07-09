If the current lot sells, the city will be down to just one residential property in its inventory.
The City-Owned Properties Committee announced this week it was putting four more properties on the market, all empty (more or less) lots.
Two — 41 Baxter St. and 68 Pine St. — went on the market last year alongside 37 Pine St., where a house was knocked down during a news conference at which then-Gov. Peter Shumlin announced a $1.25 million grant for the Northwest neighborhood project. While that lot sold, the other two did not.
“We just haven’t found the right buyers yet,” said Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly. “They both had a little bit of interest. The deals never finalized for different reasons.”
Both properties are the sites of fires. The house at 68 Pine St. caught fire in 2005 — a night that also saw two other house fires, as well as a car fire. The Baxter Street lot was the site of a fatal house fire, as the city tried to evict its residents following a tax sale in 2018.
“The house is fully demolished,” Kelly said of Baxter Street. “There’s still a garage sitting on it.”
The city also is looking to sell two vacant lots within the Stonegate subdivision. Kelly said anyone buying those lots would be buying into Stonegate’s homeowners’ association.
In addition to a bid, prospective buyers must submit a plan for the property. The committee evaluates how well those plans fit with the city’s goals and the buyer’s ability to carry them out. The Board of Aldermen must approve all sales before they are finalized.
If all four lots sell, the city will be down to one property — 77 South Main St. Kelly said the committee expects to put that on the market in the near future.
Information on how to bid on the properties is available at the Rutland Redevelopment Authority website, rutlandvtbusiness.com
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.