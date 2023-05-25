City officials are looking to make it easier to build housing around downtown.

The city has applied to the state for a Neighborhood Development Area designation, a status that builds on the city’s designated downtown. Residential developments within a half-mile of the designated downtown could be eligible for reduced permitting requirements, exemption from land gains taxes, limits on appeals to conditional use permits and priority consideration.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

