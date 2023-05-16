The city sent out water shut-off notices for the first time in a decade this week.
Treasurer Mary Markowski said she does not want to shut off any of the 25 largest delinquent accounts, but she hopes the letters she sent them get them to come into City Hall and make payment plans.
“I’m happy to do that with people,” she said.
Markowski said Tuesday that roughly $458,000 in water and sewer bills are more than 90 days delinquent. Roughly 80% of those balances are less than $1,000, she said, and the top 25 delinquent accounts add up to $184,000 — about 40% of the total.
Markowski said a number of the delinquencies are related to the switch to a smart meter system. Some users refused to take the new meters, and Markowski said they get billed based on a formula looking at the number of bedrooms rather than actual usage.
“For some it’s like $700 a quarter, which adds up if you’re not paying it,” she said. “(During) COVID, we kind of slowed down on collections and tax sales, so some have built up.”
Markowski said she also spent a lot of time working with the Department of Public Works and city attorney’s office on making sure they had the correct procedures down.
Shutoffs led to a lawsuit against the city in 2010, when Vermont Legal Aid represented a woman forced from her home when her water was shut off over her landlord’s refusal to pay. That lawsuit was settled for $30,000 and an agreement to rewrite city ordinances to give households with a child younger than 13 additional notice prior to the shutoff and to make sure tenants are notified in advance.
Markowski said the city and landlord would have to work to relocate any tenants affected by a commercial water shut-off.
She said that by mid-afternoon Tuesday, two of the 25 had contacted her office about payment plans.
