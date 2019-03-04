As new water meters go in, the city is figuring out how to dispose of the old ones.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a deal in which Earth Waste Systems would rent a storage container to the city for the meters and then buy the meters for scrap metal. Meters are being swapped out as part of a conversion to new smart meter technology.
"We're at about 200 meters changed out," Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said during the regular Board of Aldermen meeting Monday. "It's about to become an inventory issue."
Wennberg said he spoke with Earth Waste about the storage issue when representatives of the company pointed out that the city would eventually need to dispose of the meters. He said the company offered to rent the city a container for $300 a month.
"We expect we're going to need it for two years because we want to hold them for at least a year, maybe a year and a half, in care there are any questions from homeowners about whether the old meter was accurately recorded," he said.
Once the city is confident it no longer needs the old meters, Earth Waste will buy them from the city at the going scrap rate. Wennberg said the city and the company will settle up at the end, and he expects the city to come out ahead.
"If we had the box full today, we would net $3,000, $4,000," he said. "I expect they'll be writing a check at the end of this."
Wennberg said representatives of Fathom, the company installing the new system, told him it was a good deal compared to the arrangements they had seen other municipalities make.
The board approved the proposal unanimously, though alderwomen Melinda Humphrey and Lisa Ryan were absent.
The city will replace 4,700 meters as part of an overhaul of the water system aimed to help the city bill more accurately and more easily isolate leaks while letting people on the system more closely track their usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.