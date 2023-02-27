A Rutland man is facing multiple charges for an alleged knifepoint abduction.
Kevin M. Williams, 49, of Grove Street, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland Criminal Court to felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling and unlawful mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
Kidnapping carries a potential life sentence while the other charges carry a potential combined maximum of 57 years in prison.
Williams was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Rutland City Police said they responded Sunday to a complaint from a Columbian Avenue address that Williams had kicked in the door, held a man at knifepoint and hit him. He departed with a 40-year-old woman who did not want to go with him.
The male witness told police that Williams arrived at the home, demanded the woman be sent out and then kicked the door in. The witness said he struggled with Williams, who hit him in the back before pulling a knife and forcing him into a chair. Williams then dragged the woman out by her hair, according to affidavits. Police said the witness’ account was backed by another witness at the scene.
Police said they found Williams with the woman, who was shoeless and had blood on her hand, on Water Street. Williams allegedly told police “these people” had “his girl” and would not let her talk to him. Williams said the witness had opened the door for him, and that while they had a shoving match, he did not pull a knife, according to affidavits.
Police said that while the woman was with Williams, she was visibly nervous and said she did not feel safe with Williams and wanted to go home. Away from Williams, according to affidavits, the woman backed the witness’ account of events, and said she feared Williams would kill her.
In court on Monday, Assistant Rutland County State’s Attorney Nicholas Battey said that Williams posed a risk of flight because at the time of his arrest, he was trying to bring the victim with him to New York.
Judge Cortland Corsones noted the victim’s fear of Williams in his decision to order Williams held without bail.
(1) comment
thank heavens he is being held without bail and just cited like most seem to be and released. This is serious. I hope they treat it that way.
