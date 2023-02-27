A Rutland man is facing multiple charges for an alleged knifepoint abduction.

Kevin M. Williams, 49, of Grove Street, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland Criminal Court to felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling and unlawful mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

Lunabop62
Lunabop62

thank heavens he is being held without bail and just cited like most seem to be and released. This is serious. I hope they treat it that way.

