BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who is facing a federal firearms charge in the wake of a homicide at a local motel last month, will remain in prison as a danger to the community, a federal magistrate ruled Thursday.
A lawyer for Kahliq Richardson, 18, of River Street, had petitioned a second time to have his client released into the custody of his parents. Richardson would maintain a 24-hour curfew while undergoing counseling over Zoom, Burlington lawyer Mark Kaplan said. The only possible release from home would be for a parent to drive him to Essex for drug testing a few times each week.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said the government strongly objected to release because of the danger it could present to Richardson and the community. She said it was even unclear what kind of counseling Richardson would receive because he is facing several different mental health issues.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle had denied an earlier defense request for release after Richardson was arrested on the federal charge. He ruled at that time Richardson was a danger to the community, but agreed to review the decision if a suitable game plan could be developed.
Kaplan presented a new plan Thursday, but Doyle said he still had serious concerns for Richardson and the community.
Doyle also noted the U.S. Pre-Trial Services Office had failed to approve Richardson living with his divorced parents, who have separate apartments in the duplex at 117-119 River Street. A suitable living situation would need to be approved, he said.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a felony charge of knowingly possessing a Taurus 9mm firearm on April 3 while he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.
He also pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on April 5 to an involuntary manslaughter charge. If convicted on that charge, Richardson could face up to 15 years in prison.
State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy has charged Richardson with fatally shooting his best friend, Jonah Pandiani, 19, in the head in room 100 at the Quality Inn on South Main Street on April 3.
Rutland City Police said Richardson reported he had been using crack cocaine and drinking before the shooting. Records also show Richardson had been “showboating” with the gun.
State Judge David Fenster agreed to release Richardson from superior court on April 5 without any cash bail, but imposed conditions, including a 24-hour curfew with his parents. State prosecutors had argued for him to be held without bail due to the weight of the evidence and the serious nature of the crime.
The FBI Task Force arrested Richardson later that day for the federal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm so he could be detained pending trial. The federal government maintained Richardson is a danger to the community.
Richardson had been under an order from a state judge not to possess any firearms as part of an unrelated domestic abuse case involving his former girlfriend, records show. He ignored the court order and kept the handgun, police said.
Fuller questioned whether either parent for Richardson was appropriate for him to be in their custody. She noted his parents were unaware of some of his drug use and that both of them had told him to get rid of the handgun, but he refused.
Kaplan had Christy Richardson, the defendant’s mother, testify again. She and Terrance Richardson, his father, had testified at an earlier hearing in seeking their son’s release.
Christy Richardson said her son, during the past 45 days in prison, has done a lot of self-reflection and knows he needs counseling. She promised to report any violations of conditions of release.
Fuller said past counseling, including in Brattleboro, have failed to make a difference. She said until a full assessment was undertaken, the government could not even consider release. She said once his mental health needs are determined, a plan needs to be developed.
Kaplan said he has a 16-day program through NFI Crossroads in Essex set up to take Richardson. Kaplan said he thought Richardson would be involved in some aftercare once the 16-day program ended.
Fuller said between mental health issues and drug use, Richardson was not a good bet for release into the community. She said it would take a long time in counseling to change his pattern of thinking.
Fuller noted Richardson could still face a new state felony charge for pistol-whipping a family member. She said he has been involved in a series of highly reckless dangerous behavior.
Kaplan maintained it was only a 3-month period of misconduct that prosecutors had focused on.
Doyle said it still was concerning. He said if Richardson did stray while on release any potential negative behavior would have happened by the time he was caught.
Fuller said Richardson’s parents did nothing when they became aware of his drug use. They also did nothing when they learned he had a gun and was involved in drugs, she said.
Doyle ended the 45-minute hearing by offering a lengthy list of reasons why Richardson should not be released at this time. He told Kaplan he was free to appeal the ruling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.