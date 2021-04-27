In 2017, Frank Hewitt’s doctor told him he was probably going to die.
Hewitt was suffering from congestive heart failure because of long-term effects of a rare form of flu he had contracted in the 1980s. He had been given a pump to wear on his side and was told it would keep him going for about a year. He was placed on the organ transplant list as well. After a year and a half, he was told his unusual blood type meant he did not have much hope of finding a donor.
“You have no idea what it’s like not knowing if you’re going to wake up in the morning,” the Woodstock man said during a talk Tuesday on the front lawn of City Hall in honor of “Donate Life Month,” a series of events aimed at promoting organ donation.
Two weeks later, Hewitt lucked out and after a mad dash to Tufts Medical Center, was the recipient of a new heart. The fact that someone else’s death gave him this second chance, Hewitt said, has made him feel obliged to make his life “monumental and useful.”
While Hewitt’s blood type limited his options more than others, Matt Boger of New England Donor Services said the odds are against most people who need transplants.
“Organ donation is very, very, very rare,” he said. “You’re more likely to need a transplant than to become an organ donor.”
Boger said 108,000 people around the country are waiting for life-saving surgeries, 6,000 of them in New England. He said the majority need kidney transplants.
The brief event in front of City Hall featured Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland City, and Mayor David Allaire reading proclamations encouraging people to sign up as organ donors, which Boger said can be done at registerme.org or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Hewitt said his transplant not only saved his life, but it gave him back the life he had before he got sick, which includes construction work and skydiving.
“You’re not handicapped (after an organ transplant),” the 69-year-old said. “I’m living proof of that. ... I’ve got as much power now as I did when I was 16. I was starting to come down with arthritis — that’s gone now. ... I’m going to live to be 100.”
