A Columbian Avenue house may have been sitting on the city’s books for 25 years.
The City-Owned Properties Committee has voted to recommended the Board of Aldermen quitclaim any interest it may still have in 202 Columbian Ave. to the Housing Trust of Rutland County. The Housing Trust had already bid $25,000 on 200 Columbian Ave., part of a planned $6 million renovation project on the block, according to Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste.
A memo from Strniste to the Board of Aldermen stated the city acquired a number of Columbian Avenue properties at tax sale in 1997 and that some where then transferred to developer John Ruggiero in 2002. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said in an email that a title search left it was unclear whether 202 Columbian Ave. was ever actually transferred and that it might still technically belong to the city.
Bloomer wrote that the city wants to support the Housing Trust’s renovation plan, which it believes will be a positive for the neighborhood.
A call to the Housing Trust was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon, but Executive Director Mary Cohen said last year the organization wants to expand a facility it has run there since another Columbian Avenue property was condemned by the city in the early 2000s.
The city-owned properties program began as a way to unload properties the city was unable to find buyers for at tax sale, initially selling them for relatively low amounts primarily to people who intended to redevelop them either as single-family homes or owner-occupied rental properties. This began at a time when the city was trying to “dedensify” neighborhoods.
In the intervening years, the housing market shifted to a greater demand for rental properties and a new analysis by the city attorney questioned whether the city could accept low bids if some came in above the amount owed in taxes.
One other recommendation was made by the committee this week — the proposed new owner of 33 Summer St. is Y&R I Opportunity Fund.
“That is a bank,” Strniste said. “They use ... River Valley a third-party property manager. ... They own a property at 100 South St.”
Strniste said Y&R was initially outbid but when the committee was unable to reach an agreement with the high bidder, the bank matched that bidder’s price of $62,363. He said the company’s development plan is to renovate the property and maintain it as a four-unit structure. “It was one of the properties we got with tenants in it,” Strniste said. “Two of the tenants have since vacated ... Y&R will get the property with two tenants residing there.”
