Mayor David Allaire said he found his desk exactly the way he left it.
“Nobody got in here,” he said as he sat in his office late Monday.
It was Allaire’s first day back at City Hall since he left for cancer surgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center July 23.
“I missed the people the most,” Allaire said. “Just being able to go back and forth with them and the public – that’s what I love.”
Allaire was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in March and underwent treatments at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center in April and May. He announced his condition and impending leave last month, saying the operation was expected to leave him cancer-free.
Allaire said the surgery went without any major complications.
“I’ve very pleased,” he said. “They’re great over there. Over there and the care I’ve had in Rutland – my hat’s off to them.”
Allaire said it also appeared he had not missed much at City Hall. He said he’d spent Monday getting caught up and there were no surprises.
“It’s amazing how a lot of things remain the same,” he said.
Allaire said he only expects to be back part-time at first and that his doctor’s told him to take it easy until around Labor Day. He said the budget process shouldn’t hit high-gear until mid-October.
“We’ll probably have some preliminary discussions in mid-September,” he said. “Obviously, with COVID, we’ve been looking at the budget all along.”
On top of that, Allaire said he is hoping to wrap up negotiations for the new fire department contract in the next couple weeks and to decide what to do about the chief’s position – William Lovett was named interim chief in February following the departure of James Larsen – before the budget process. He said the city is also negotiating a new contract with Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, whose five-year contract is up in November.
Allaire also got to bring some good news into the office with him. He said he learned late Friday from Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., that Rutland had been approved for a $325,000 grant to help purchase the former CSJ gym. A bond for that purchase is slated for the November ballot, and Allaire has said he intends to find as many grants to defray the cost as possible.
“I want to tip my hat to (Rutland Redevelopment Authority grant administrator) Barbara Spaulding,” Allaire said. “She did some great work on that grant.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
