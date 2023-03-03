Paramount mayor forum
Mayor David Allaire, left, and challenger Michael Doenges, president of the Board of Aldermen, right, answer voters' questions during a forum at the Paramount Theatre Thursday night moderated by Nina Keck, center.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

Closing Center Street, allowing more multi-family housing, and hiring more people at City Hall were all floated by Rutland's mayoral candidates this week.

Mayor David Allaire and challenger Michael Doenges, president of the Board of Aldermen, met on the Paramount Theatre stage on Thursday for the second of two candidate forums.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

