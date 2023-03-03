Closing Center Street, allowing more multi-family housing, and hiring more people at City Hall were all floated by Rutland's mayoral candidates this week.
Mayor David Allaire and challenger Michael Doenges, president of the Board of Aldermen, met on the Paramount Theatre stage on Thursday for the second of two candidate forums.
Moderator Nina Keck dispensed with opening and closing statements, giving maximum time to having the candidates answer questions submitted by the public and selected by herself and Rutland Herald News Editor Jim Sabataso. The first question asked each for a "new idea" they would be willing to try to improve Rutland's reputation.
Allaire said he was always open to new ideas.
"I'm not sure I can come up with one particular idea right now," he said. "Maybe if I rebut what Mike says I might get a chance to."
Allaire mentioned concerns about public safety, the success of the Paramount and the impending Center Street redesign before noting how, in the discussions of the latter effort, a number of people have commented that the city should go beyond the current proposal to make Center Street one-way and instead close it to traffic entirely, making it a pedestrian zone.
"Maybe we ought to take a harder look at that," he said, continuing that it could be tried out on a trial basis. "Perhaps shutting down Center Street for a summer — that would be a new idea we haven't tried."
Doenges said the city's reputational challenge comes from a "vacuum of positive news" that leaves too much room for negative stories about the city. Positive stories, he said, just "sit there" because nobody is actively promoting them.
"We have a regional marketing initiative, but we don't have a Rutland marketing initiative," he said.
Doenges said having a marketing arm or communications director in City Hall would serve to fill that void with positive stories and leave less room for negativity.
Doenges also said he wanted to bring on an in-house grant-writer, arguing the city could look to property taxes for less revenue if it was more effective at bringing in state and federal money.
Allaire replied that the city had a grant-writer in the form of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority's Barbara Spaulding, to which Doenges replied that Spaulding was an excellent grant administrator, but not the sort of specialist grant-writer he would like to see the city employ.
The city's population decline came up repeatedly.
Doenges said, hitting one of his campaign themes, that he wanted to build population targets into a city master plan, such as adding 15,000 new residents over 20 years. Specific planning, Doenges argued, would be the key to accomplishing a number of the city's goals because it would demonstrate to developers that the city is poised to grow.
"We can take that (plan) to the AMCs, and the Regals and say now is the time to build your movie theater," he said. "It'll cost you less."
Allaire said such a population increase would strain city resources, to which Doenges countered it would not happen all at once, and that the city would not expect to attract more than a couple hundred people at the time at first. He also said that the city has capacity, arguing Rutland was "built for 30,000."
Doenges also argued that more thorough planning was going to save the city money, pointing to the proposed charter changes that would create a 1% sales tax and a capital improvement fund. Putting part of the proceeds from the tax into the fund, Doenges said, would make the city less dependent on bonding for infrastructure and let it develop a proper capital improvement plan.
"We have a plan to pave some roads when we need to pave some roads," Doenges said. "That's not really a capital improvement plan."
Allaire noted that the city developed a formal capital improvement plan almost a decade ago, but it was never implemented because the city never established a funding source for it. Allaire also said that he was continuing to follow a water line replacement plan established by his predecessor.
"We have aggressively addressed that aging infrastructure," he said, "We do it in a plan — two, three, five years out."
Allaire said the city has gotten grants for those projects at each step along the way.
Both candidates mentioned the amount of vacant housing in the city.
"A lot of people from out of town, down country, bought property sight unseen during COVID," Allaire said. "That's a problem."
Both also argued for zoning reform that would allow for more multi-family housing. Allaire said there needs to be more in neighborhoods where it hasn't historically been allowed, while Doenges wanted to encourage downtown housing by suspending change-of-use fees.
Watch the forum at bit.ly/RHforum0302 on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.