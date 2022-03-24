Rosemary Finley almost didn’t become the Rutland’s fourth city clerk.
Finley, who died late last week at the age of 83, became the the city’s first female department head when she was tapped for the job by Mayor Jack Daley in 1983. Finley had already been working in City Hall for eight years, serving as secretary to the building inspector and zoning administrator, the city’s equal opportunity officer and an unofficial assistant to the mayor.
The city clerk was also the city’s purchasing agent and one alderman at the time argued against giving a woman the job because he did not think she would know where to buy “an oil filter for a Caterpillar tractor.” The majority of the board actually voted against confirming Finley, with six voting “no” and five “yes,” but a supermajority is required to reject a mayoral appointment.
So Finley got the job and held it for 17 years, earning the respect of numerous city officials for how she did it.
“She was a consummate professional, really knew her job, demanded professionalism. kept the office running,” said former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg.
Wennberg noted that Finley served when the police department moved out of City Hall and oversaw the subsequent expansion of the clerk’s office, including of the records vault.
“She proposed a number of things to improve the security of the land records and the vital records,” he said. “She was highly professional and very confident.”
Tom Donahue, who spent two years sitting next to Finley during meetings as president of the Board of Aldermen, remembered Finley as a “tremendous” civil servant.
“She was always very by the book and rarely went outside the lines,” he said. “You always knew where Rosemary was coming from.”
Donahue said when he was first elected to the board, Finley was one of the people he invited to a small victory party at his house. She didn’t come, he said, and the next day explained to him that it was important for her to maintain impartiality. He said she also told him it was the first such invitation she had received.
Board member Sharon Davis said Finley “showed her the ropes” when she joined the board in the early 1990s. and that she still had a congratulatory plaque Finley had given her.
“When I was taking my oath ... she said to me, ‘Now, by charter, you are an alderman, not’ she was very clear — ‘an alderwoman,’” Davis said. “That was the time. I remember saying absolutely, I don’t have a problem with that.”
In 1998, while Wennberg was still mayor, Finley even tossed out a petition for funding for The Bus because she judged Wennberg’s signature on it as illegitimate. Wennberg had moved without updating his address on the voter rolls but signed the petition with his new address. A corrected petition was submitted in time to get the organization on the ballot.
Donahue, however, said there were stories that showed a different side of Finley. He recalled performing a wedding as a justice of the peace at which the couple thought he was supposed to bring the wedding license, not realizing they had to get it. It was a Saturday, and City Hall was closed.
“Because I had a good rapport with Rosemary, I was able to get a hold of her on a Saturday and she opened up City Hall, went in and got the license so the couple could get married and the crowd wouldn’t have to be sent home,” he said. “She was kind enough to go in and do that. A lot of people would have said ‘no.’” Wennberg also said that Finley wasn’t quite always all business.
“It was not beyond her to poke fun at the mayor,” he said. “She felt quite comfortable taking the mayor down a peg.”
In particular, Wennberg said he recalled a flier that circulated featuring a photo of him taken from the city report and then altered.
“Someone had managed to place a ‘Cat in the Hat’ hat and bowtie on me,” he said. “This made the rounds in City Hall. It came to my attention, and I saw it and instantly said ‘Finley.’”
Mayor David Allaire said he did not have as extensive memories of Finley as some others. He was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 1998, two years before Finley took advantage of an early retirement opportunity, but said she was a massive help.
“She answered all the questions I had, and I asked a lot right at the beginning,” she said. “She was a big asset to the city, and it’s a loss.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.