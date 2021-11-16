The Recreation and Parks Department is eyeing a redesign of Main Street Park as it prepares to replace the gazebo.
The gazebo was closed earlier this year after a structural assessment found that the 110-year-old concrete base was rotting. Alderman Tom DePoy, Recreation Committee chair, has argued for going beyond just replacing the gazebo and looking at adding bathroom and storage facilities to the park. This week he also suggested moving the gazebo and trying to fit more parking by the park.
“I was thinking, so that the bandstand itself would be accessible to bands ... moving it more down to the southwest corner, so it’d be on the bend of Court Square,” he said.
DePoy said this would have the virtue of no longer forcing performers to haul instruments and equipment across the park.
“There’s definitely and opportunity for a complete redesign,” DePoy said. “If we can come together and figure out the best way to do this, we can greatly improve people’s experiences in that park. ... I’m not advocating cutting down trees and stuff, but I think we can make a much better experience for the bands there, Art in the Park, whatever goes on there.”
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the department is looking at all its options for the park.
“We have (local architect) Ed Clark drawing up very similar sketches to what we have as an option, but we can’t move forward with anything until we have secured funding,” she said.
Peters said the city is fairly confident that whatever they settle on for the park will be eligible for ARPA funding, but that the Board of Aldermen is unlikely to look more closely at that until after finishing the budget review late next month. Meanwhile, she said they are working on pricing out all the various proposed changes to the park.
“We know we want better power there,” she said. “We have that quote. We know we want to redo the walkway. We don’t have that quote yet. ... Companies are very hesitant to give a quote — they might not be able to do the work and then what will happen with prices.”
Peters said the bathroom idea is also still among her ambitions and that parking — or the lack thereof — is the park’s biggest shortcoming.
“The ideas are big,” she said. “The funding needs to be there.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
