BURLINGTON — A federal jury found Tuesday that a Rutland police officer did not use excessive force against a local business owner during a traffic stop in 2016.
Kevin Elnicki, owner of Earth Waste Systems, sued the city and Officer Ryan Ashe specifically, claiming Ashe pointed a gun at him, violently yanked him out of his truck and threw him to the ground during the stop. Ashe, now a detective with the city police, said he drew his gun but never pointed it at Elnicki, and denied using force against Elnicki during the stop.
The case against the city was dismissed in January. The case against Ashe went to trial in Burlington on Monday, with the jury returning the verdict in Ashe’s favor Tuesday. Calls to attorneys on either side of the case were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he understood Elnicki recanted portions of his story on the witness stand.
“I was not in attendance, but it’s my understanding that Mr. Elnicki corrected some errors that were in his initial complaint,” Kilcullen said. “It was relative to his exit of the vehicle and the force used — or not used — as Mr. Elnicki exited the cabin of the truck.”
Court records show Elnicki was driving a flatbed truck north out of the city on Route 7 when Ashe clocked him going more than 45 mph in a 35-mph zone. Ashe activated his lights and siren, according to court records, but Elnicki drove for more than 2 miles before pulling over. Elnicki said he was looking for a safe place to get the truck off the road.
The cruiser had no dashcam, and Ashe lacked a body camera. The incident had concluded by the time backup arrived, just over a minute into the traffic stop. Ashe issued Elnicki three traffic tickets, all of which were dismissed in 2017.
The same lawyer who represents Elnicki, Matthew Hart, has another case pending in federal court involving Ashe. Chelsea Smith-Wallet has sued the city claiming Ashe roughed her up for being drunk. That case is still pending.
Ashe was honored by the department in 2017 for saving a local resident from a house fire, and singled out for praise by a man with dementia who Ashe helped guide out of Pine Hill Park in 2016.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.