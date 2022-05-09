Why do some properties in the city sit empty for so long?
Board of Aldermen member Michael Talbott said that working to create a Tax Increment Financing district in the city has convinced him that who owns a property is a significant factor in vacancies. Last week, he got the rest of the board to refer the subject to the Charter and Ordinance Committee in the hope of finding a way to "encourage" those landowners to actually do something with their properties.
Talbott said the TIF district working group has been actively brainstorming and looking at blighted spots around the city where infrastructure improvements might encourage redevelopment.
"For this to work, there needs to be a site that's privately owned ... and an infrastructure need related to it," he said. "What we've seen is a number of sites working group members have ID'd as great opportunities — I don't want to single anybody out, but (the landlords) don't seem interested in the redevelopment process. They seem content to sit on the site."
The owners said they would like to lease out the sites productively, he said, but show no interest in any improvements or efforts that might help that happen. Talbott said he was at a loss as to why.
"You want a certain number of vacancies so new businesses coming in have places to go," he said. "We have good landlords who maintain their properties. We have other people who don't do that at all."
Mayor David Allaire said others in the city have noted the phenomenon for some time, and was even willing to point to one specific site — the former Beverage Center at the corner of routes 4 and 7.
"That is a family that lived out of state who just seems very reluctant and very particular about what goes in there," Allaire said, continuing that both the city and private developers had approached the owners without success.
Allaire said he had trouble seeing what the city could do.
"If there was an instant remedy to that, I think someone would have put that into place," he said.
Allaire said Vermont does have eminent domain laws, which allow the government to compel the sale of a property — usually for public works projects but sometimes for economic development — but they have restrictive guidelines.
"I do know, depending on the situation, it can be a long and costly process," he said.
The city also has an ordinance requiring owners of vacant properties to register with the city and giving the building inspector the authority to demand a certain level of maintenance at them.
"That was enacted to address the significant number of vacant and blighted properties in Rutland," Talbott said. "That has been addressed. There are not nearly as many vacant properties as there were."
Talbott said the problem he sees is not the overall number of vacant properties, but the persistence of particular prominent ones. Talbott said he did not yet have a lot of ideas about how to get at the problem, but that he hopes the board can come up with something fair to everyone involved.
"You want to incentivize before you penalize," he said.
