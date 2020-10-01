City officials say the College of St. Joseph gym is too good a deal to pass up, and they hope voters will agree.
A $1.45 million bond to purchase the building and a portion of the surrounding land is on the November ballot. The city has agreed to a $1.8 million purchase price — subject to the bond passing — and secured a $350,000 grant to defray the cost.
The remainder of the campus is being sold to a developer who intends to convert it into an assisted-living facility. The city has operated a recreation center at the gym since late last year, having first leased it from the trustees after the college closed and then from Heritage Family Credit Union after that entity took possession of the campus.
Nine years have passed since the roughly $4 million bond to build a recreation center at Giorgetti Park was rejected on a petitioned revote. Alderman Thomas DePoy, then (as now) chairman of the Recreation Committee, said the current proposal is a different scenario and a better deal than the one that stirred up controversy in 2011.
“This is an existing building, and I think the people of Rutland understand the opportunity we have to take over a very nice building,” he said. “With the college going out, I think it’s important for the city to step up and keep that property vibrant and alive because otherwise, who knows what could happen?”
The facility has seen heavy use in the time since the city took it over, including an initial wave of mall walkers who had been displaced by the closure of Diamond Run Mall.
“We walk around the gym for one hour and it’s a little over three miles,” said Jim Creed, 77, one of the Rutlanders who made his way to the gym after the loss of the mall. “It’s very good exercise and especially on the hot days, it’s really good being out of the sun. ... Bad weather — we just wouldn’t be able to go anywhere (without the gym). That’s what’s so great about it. It’s open seven days a week.”
Jeron Richardson, 22, said he probably would not have stayed in Rutland if the city had not taken over the gym — and not just because being a regular there eventually landed him a job with the recreation department. Richardson said the fitness center, which residents access with a $10 a month membership, has helped him with his health goals and the facility provides other benefits.
“I come down here to do my homework because it’s a nice space to clear my head,” he said. “My house isn’t the best place to focus.”
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the facility averaged $3,500 a month in revenue before the pandemic hit.
“The ballfields are already being used,” she said. “Depending on the season, we can use it for whatever sports we need it for.”
DePoy said that with the loss of the Little League fields at Giorgetti and Rotary Park, the site could be particularly useful for games when White’s Park is fully booked.
“They have used Meadow Street some, but Meadow Street is really a softball field,” he said.
Beyond that, the property includes a network of trails that Peters said they hope to expand.
“Whether they’re walking or hiking, we’d have to bring some experts in,” she said.
Peters said there were also some talks before the pandemic hit about some sort of composting operation on-site.
“We don’t know what that looks like,” she said. “That’s a vision we have. We have to find out more about it.”
The facility would serve as an anchor for the Creek Path, which, once completed, will run between the campus and Giorgetti Park.
Peters said after the building got a heating upgrade in November, the immediate maintenance needs don’t go much past some paint.
“That building is a very solid building,” DePoy said. “It’s structured to last a long time — a lot longer than the 25 years old it is now. That thing’s going to go another 125 years if it’s properly maintained.”
Mayor David Allaire said the building’s value was significantly greater than the purchase price, but he did not have the exact number available. The city assessor did not return calls on Thursday.
“I think to pass this up for this price would be a mistake,” Allaire said. “We talk about trying to bring people into the community. Whenever the hospital or big employers are trying to bring in employees, they always ask about the school and the recreation center.”
Allaire said the feedback he’s gotten indicates broad support for the Nov. 3 bond.
“Everything I’ve heard up to this point has been positive,” the mayor said. “I’m sure there’s going to be people that vote ‘no,’ but the majority of the people I’m talking to recognize this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. ... I hope that people go into it with an open mind and look at what the long-term benefits for the community would be.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.