The city is poised to make use of the College of St. Joseph gym.
The Board of Aldermen voted last week to approve an agreement to rent the college’s gymnasium facilities. Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said Monday she could not go into any detail about the arrangement because the board amended the agreement that was initially brought before them and it was still pending final approval from CSJ.
“As soon as it’s agreed upon, I’ll be jumping up and down,” she said.
CSJ President Jennifer Scott did not respond to inquiries. Mayor David Allaire was not available for comment Monday, but has said the city could eventually seek to purchase the property outright.
Peters brought the proposal to use the building as a community center and to support recreation activities to the board in early September, eyeing a three-year lease during which up to $100,000 a year would be built into the annual recreation department budget to cover rent, utilities and staffing. The specific amendments made by the board were not reflected in the minutes from the meeting.
Peters listed a number of programs that could benefit from the city having use of the facility, including youth and adult sports, theater, arts, summer and holiday camps, yoga and senior activities. She also listed new opportunities the facility could create, including theater productions, additional sports and a location for training courses or emergency facilities. The city could also recoup some of its costs by renting the facility out for a variety of activities, Peters said.
The city’s recreation committee toured the facility prior to beginning negotiations with the college, giving a favorable report.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.