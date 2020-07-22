The city isn't quite done with the removal of fuel tanks from the Spruce Street DPW garage - even though the tanks have been gone almost three decades.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to authorize the Department of Public Works to hire an outside consultant to complete the "closure" process on the site, fulfilling a requirement from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
"This is a little frustrating because (the garage involves) issues that are 28 years old and the state dropped the ball, apparently, sometime in the 1990s," Public Works Commissioner Jeff Wennberg said, who repeatedly had harsh words for the state as he spoke with the board Monday.
Wennberg said the city did everything it was supposed to, but nobody documented that the site was "closed." Fuel tanks were removed from the site in the early 1990s. The city paid for a "site characterization" looking at contamination issues, Wennberg said, and then provided additional information at the state's request.
"The state never followed up, essentially," he said.
Wennberg said that "there is no doubt" that the final report was issued, but neither the city nor the state can find a copy of it.
Wennberg said he won't know the full cost and how to pay for it until the consultant completes the first phase, but the city engineer has estimated costs in the $25,000 to $50,000 range. Wennberg said the costs aren't budgeted for and he hopes to get at least some of it from brownfields or other grant programs.
"I think it's a little bit outrageous we're put in this position 28 years after the fact," he said. "It's highly likely that, given that this was not exactly a Superfund site back in the day ... it'll probably be a requirement that we keep the area paved and monitor it periodically."
A call to the sites management section of the Waste Management Division was not immediately returned. Correspondence to the city from the program indicated state money could be available "once insurance and deductible requirements are satisfied."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.