It’s movie night in Center Street Marketplace Park.
The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department’s outdoor film series begins tonight with “The Sandlot” — a 1993 comedy about a youth baseball team playing during the summer of 1962. The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., though Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the movie itself might not start until 8:30, depending upon the sun’s location. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic foods.
The movies are among the first official city events to take place in the park, which was completed last year.
“We are dealing with a company that sells the rights to the movies,” Peters said. “We get a list of what we have and we chose. ‘The Sandlot,’ we thought would be good because we’re in the middle of sports camps.”
The second installment comes Aug. 24 with “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” an adaptation of the series of children’s books by the same name.
“It’s a back-to-school movie, so that’s timed for when school starts,” program director Nicole Densmore said.
Sept. 28 is “Rio,” an animated comedy about a macaw returned to its native Brazil after growing up in Minnesota. Densmore said there was no greater meaning in Rio’s selection.
“It’s just a cute movie, a family friendly movie,” she said.
Finally, the series wraps up Oct. 19 with “Night at the Museum.”
“It goes along with the theme of Halloween,” Densmore said. “It’s the Saturday before the Halloween parade, and that’s when we start gearing up for Halloween.”
Peters said the monthly spacing seemed to be the best way to keep from overcrowding the schedule in the park.
“There’s other stuff going on,” she said. “Roots (the Restaurant) is there, the Bardwell House with their residents. We’re trying to be respectful of that.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
