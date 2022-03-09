City-owned properties have started selling for more than the minimums they could have at tax sale.
The Board of Aldermen approved four sales Monday and one went for more than double the delinquent amount that sent the property to tax sale. Jesse and Steven Bilodeau bought 157 State St., which had a $23,000 outstanding tax bill, for $54,000. Randy Bishop bought 33 Summer St. for $62,363, which Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said was $10,000 more than the amount owed on the property.
Meanwhile, Rob Petrini paid $10,800 for 24 Division St., roughly half the $21,000 owed on it, and Rutland Housing Initiative’s bid for 120 Maple St. was exactly the $25,856 balance.
The higher-than-balance sales, along with similar ones approved in January, represent a shift in the city-owned properties program. The program began in 2017, at a time when tax sales in the city were not drawing any bidders, resulting in the city taking possession of the property with the hope of recouping the delinquent payments.
Then-Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly devised an effort where the city would sell the properties to bidders who might be offering less than the delinquent amount — which would have been the minimum bid at tax sale — but who would present a redevelopment plan for the properties that conformed to the “best and highest use” on the properties.
“The thought behind it was to dispose of this inventory of mostly blighted and vacant properties the city had acquired ... that were sitting there with no productive use,” Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said. “At one point, there was more of a focus city-wide on home-ownership and de-densifying. .. We were finding there was an over-supply and a lack of demand.”
Two factors have changed since 2017, according to city officials. Duffy said that supply and demand have reversed themselves as the local real estate market has taken off, particularly in the last year.
The other factor, according to Board President Matt Whitcomb, was an analysis by City Attorney Matt Bloomer that found that even though the sales were not tax sales, the city could have an obligation to turn over any amount in excess of the delinquent balance to the former owner as it would in a tax sale. This also, according to the analysis, gives the city the responsibility to accept the highest bid if it is greater than the delinquent balance.
Duffy said the city has some flexibility to reject high bids in certain extreme cases and that taking the high bidders was not sacrificing the city’s goals for neighborhood improvement.
“A lot of the high bids have been well-thought-out development plans,” he said. “I haven’t seen any slum lords come through.”
This leaves the question of why, if the properties are going for more than the minimum tax-sale bid, did they not sell at tax sale? City Treasurer Mary Markowski said that was likely a question of timing.
“The group that just went through was one we have initially scheduled (for tax sale) right before COVID, and then we had to cancel,” she said. “There was a lot of interest (pre-COVID) then we didn’t have interest when we actually had the tax sale.”
Markowski said it would make sense to take this week’s sales as an indication that the city would start getting bidders at tax sales again, but hesitated to make any predictions. She noted that there were no bidders at the most recent tax sales in November and that they would see what kind of interest tax sales planned for next month generate.
Duffy noted that the city-owned property sales lack the one-year redemption period — in which the delinquent taxpayer gets one last chance to buy back the property— which might make a difference for would-be buyers.
“You can’t do any work during that time so that’s maybe a daunting piece of the process for a tax-sale investor,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
