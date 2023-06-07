The downtown parking deck is back in business.
Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges said Wednesday afternoon that two engineers had examined the crack discovered Tuesday in a beam under the entry ramp and determined it did not pose an immediate threat, giving the green light to reopen the deck on Thursday.
“The crack is going in a direction that doesn’t really impact functioning and safety,” Doenges said. “It definitely needs repair so it doesn’t get worse ... but they can reopen the garage tomorrow safely.”
The deck was ordered closed late Tuesday after the discovery of the crack, which Doenges said was attributed to water infiltrating the beam. He said he did not have a timeline for the repairs but that he trusted the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services would act with “urgency.”
The deck is owned by the state, which leases it to the city, and is run on a contract basis by LAZ Parking. The city has been working for some time to encourage greater use of the deck locally. Doenges said that effort was going well just before the pandemic, and that he did not think the recent closure would contribute too much to negative perceptions of the building.
Around 250 vehicles park in the deck daily. Doenges said he had asked the police department to suspend ticketing for the day to ease the burden on downtown workers needing to park on the street.
“It wasn’t too terrible,” he said. “I think everybody made do. ... I was talking with people who work in the Opera House who normally park in the deck — they were all hoping they would not have to find parking again tomorrow.”
Many of the people who use the deck regularly are state employees at the Asa Bloomer Building. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said his staff’s vehicles were dispersed around the city.
“It’s really catch as catch can,” he said.
Jeffrey Reel, manager of the Rutland Area Food Co-op, said he hadn’t noticed any particular parking crunch downtown on Wednesday, but that parking in general had increasingly become an issue for the co-op. The co-op has its own parking lot across from the store on Wales Street, and Reel said it is frequently full due to numerous vehicles that are not supposed to be there.
“Our customer base sometimes cannot find places to park,” he said. “In the last couple months, it’s gotten really serious. ... On weekends, I’ve been standing out there sometimes, and I don’t have time to do that. ... I’m going to have to start towing, and that’s not something I’ve wanted to do.”