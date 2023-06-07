Parking deck 20230608
Buy Now

The city parking deck remained closed on Wednesday due to a structural issue, however, city officials reported it would reopen today.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

The downtown parking deck is back in business.

Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges said Wednesday afternoon that two engineers had examined the crack discovered Tuesday in a beam under the entry ramp and determined it did not pose an immediate threat, giving the green light to reopen the deck on Thursday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.