On the beat
Buy Now

Rutland City Police Officer Emilio Rosario checks parking meters on Wales Street in 2022.

 File photo by Brenna Jepson

Parking rates and fines are going up, but the question of how parking will work in Rutland City remains unanswered.

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to increase the maximum parking rate from $1 to $1.50 an hour and increase the fines for tickets from $15 to $30, with higher fines for subsequent offenses. When those will take effect, however, depends on when the city implements its new parking system.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.