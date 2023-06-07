Parking rates and fines are going up, but the question of how parking will work in Rutland City remains unanswered.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to increase the maximum parking rate from $1 to $1.50 an hour and increase the fines for tickets from $15 to $30, with higher fines for subsequent offenses. When those will take effect, however, depends on when the city implements its new parking system.
City officials have for some time discussed replacing the downtown kiosks with a new system built around an app allowing people to pay for parking with their smartphones, while retaining meters for those who do not have the app.
Doenges said the city is also looking at newer kiosk technology. He said the soonest something would be in place was 30 days and that he did not expect it to take more than 90.
Alderman John McCann noted that the maximum rate would not be the rate everywhere, and that areas with 10-hour meters would still have rates below the maximum. Doenges said he will form a committee to draft a map of parking zones within the city where different rates will apply.
The rate increase won unanimous support, but several members of the board pushed back against the hike in fines.
“I voted to support the $1.50 rate because it’s been a number of years since we looked at the downtown rate,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “I think taking the fines and doubling them is a large step. We are not a destination town. We are not Woodstock. ... The people who are going to be paying this are you and your neighbors.”
Davis also noted that when the board discussed the change late last year, the Downtown Rutland Partnership surveyed its members and 13 of the 20 who responded opposed the increases.
“Ideally, no one would have to pay these fines,” McCann said. “We have to make this an actual incentive to pay the parking rates.”
Alderman Larry Cupoli said the people who actually paid their fines were almost all locals, and doubling the fines would just make it harder to pay.
He recommended resuming the practices of booting the cars of scofflaws and publishing the names of those with numerous outstanding fines.
“From the Gen Z perspective, in the area of social media, there is no shame in having your name published,” Alderwoman Kiana McClure said. “People can put whatever they want on the internet and people can say a lot worse than ‘So-and-so has X amount of parking tickets.’”
McClure said discussions with the police had indicated most tickets issued downtown were to repeat offenders who said it was cheaper for them to pay the fines than to feed the meter through a weekday.
The motion approving the fines was passed, with Aldermen William Gillam and Alex Adams joining Cupoli and Davis’ dissent.