The city-owned properties inventory didn’t stay empty for long.
The Board of Aldermen made deals in April on the last of the properties the city had claimed at tax sales. Disposing of them was one of the last acts of former Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, who helped craft the program. Last week, the redemption period ended on four properties and Kelly’s replacement, Andrew Strniste, is preparing to oversee the sales of city-owned properties for the first time.
“We’re beginning the initial stages of how we convey them or whether we’re going to retain them,” Strniste said Thursday. “The decisions have not been made yet.”
The new properties in the city inventory are 200 Columbian Ave., 24 Division St., 156 South St. and 120 Maple St.
“Division Street is a vacant lot,” Strniste said. “156 South St. has a mobile home on it that caught fire.”
City Fire Chief William Lovell characterized the damage at the South Street home as extensive following the fire in March.
Strniste said he did not know any of the history of the other two properties.
“I’m in the process of making property profiles for each lot,” he said. “I have to figure out how the committee comes into play.”
The city has disposed of the properties it claims at tax sale by inviting offers from the public alongside redevelopment plans, which are reviewed by a committee that makes recommendations to the full board. The committee has largely — but not exclusively — favored buyers who intend to use the properties as single-family homes, selling the properties at low prices to encourage redevelopment.
Strniste said he will also survey city officials to see if there are any potential public uses for the properties.
The Columbian Avenue building is next to a property that was condemned by the city in the early 2000s only to be renovated by the Housing Trust of Rutland County, which continues to operate it today. Mary Cohen, executive director of the trust, said the organization is looking to acquire 200 Columbian Ave. as well and expand the property, and is waiting for direction from the city on how to proceed.
Five more properties that went unpurchased at tax sale last year are expected to reach the end of their redemption period this week and join the list.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.