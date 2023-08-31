City sales taxes appear headed to the pension fund as soon as they start flowing in.
The finance committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the Board of Aldermen designate at least $300,000 of revenue from the new 1% local option tax to the pension. This would be on top of the $1,478,000 budgeted for city contributions in the FY 2024 budget.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the committee chair, read an email from Mayor Michael Doenges, who called the $300,000 proposal "a great first step." Davis said the mayor also liked the idea of drawing out the funds in quarterly disbursements.
"He wanted to revisit it in a year because we're unsure of what we would get," she said.
Alderman John McCann said he had heard suggestions of setting in at a percentage of the revenue. Alderman Joe Barbagallo said he endorsed that but also wanted to set a $300,000 minimum.
"I think that would help us in the long run," Barbagallo said. "That would shorten the time until we're caught up."
Barbagallo argued for taking $75,000 of the revenue each quarter and if by the fourth quarter the total take from the tax was more than $1 million, the city should dedicate however much would bring the pension contribution to 30% of the sales tax revenue for the year.
"The first quarter, I would think, is going to be low," he said. "The holiday season will obviously be bigger. We don't have any kind of history to know what's being spent online that we'll see through the 1%."
Davis argued that they should be cautious because they still did not know how much the mayor wanted to use for the newly established capital planning fund. Should the revenues wind up being lower than expected, Barbagallo argued for maintaining a $300,000 minimum.
"If we have to delay buying a tractor for another year, we can do that, but the pension's got to be fixed," he said.
The city has been struggling for years to close a funding gap in the pension. The pension was more than fully funded in 1995, but in the years that followed, benefit increases were not accompanied by increases in contributions, and those benefit increases were made retroactive. A Pension Deficit Committee was created in 2015 and the city began budgeting additional contributions to the fund, but those contributions were inconsistent.
The latter fact was on Board President Michael Talbott's mind. He asked whether there was a way to permanently enact a requirement that the contribution from the sales tax not be used as an excuse to correspondingly cut the contribution funded by property taxes. Davis replied that the aldermen are unable to bind future boards.
City Fire Chief William Lovett noted that he was the only person at the meeting on the city pension.
"This is a unique opportunity, and I'm glad you guys are jumping on it," he said. "You're turning the tide on this thing."