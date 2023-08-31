City sales taxes appear headed to the pension fund as soon as they start flowing in.

The finance committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the Board of Aldermen designate at least $300,000 of revenue from the new 1% local option tax to the pension. This would be on top of the $1,478,000 budgeted for city contributions in the FY 2024 budget.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0