City officials planned how to plan Monday.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to recommend the Board of Aldermen establish a Capital Planning Committee and apply for a municipal planning grant to hire a consultant to help develop a capital improvement plan.
City voters in March approved a charter change to create a capital improvement fund, for which Mayor Michael Doenges and members of the Board of Aldermen have said they intend to use a portion of the new 1% sales tax approved at the same time. Doenges said he has gathered data on projects from department heads during the past several months and that the projects they want done need to be “reviewed, scaled and scored,” a task for the new committee to be made up of the mayor, the city planner, a member of the Board of Aldermen, a member of the city planning commission and the executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
To help with all that, at least initially, Doenges told the committee he wants to hire a consultant, and that the state has a $30,000 grant just for that.
“It’s a lot of work,” Doenges said. “There’s cost estimates, putting together the packages, getting the explanations,” he said. “A committee is not going to have the time to do that the first time around.”
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste, who is expected to also become the city planner once that job is formally established, said Barre hired a consultant for capital planning and has “reengaged” with the consultant annually.
“From what I’ve heard, it’s done wonders for them,” he said, adding he thinks Barre is spending about $10,000 a year. “From a strategically pure planning perspective, they say it’s worth a lot of money because it helps them save money in the long run.”
The grant has a $3,000 match, which the mayor said would be paid out of the grant-matching fund established with a portion of the city’s ARPA money.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski asked whether the mayor was following the 2012 capital planning ordinance. Doenges said he drew heavily from the ordinance and expected the consultant could help refine it.